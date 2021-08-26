Global Luxury Travel Market to Generate $1,369,103.8 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [258 Pages] By Research Dive

The global luxury travel market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to rapid increase in demand of people for exotic holidays and unique travel experiences. The Asia Pacific region to foresee significant growth by 2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Luxury Travel Market will generate $1,369,103.8 million and exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Luxury Travel Market Dynamics

The demand for exotic holidays by people for unique travel experience is increasing rapidly. A luxury travel is a break that people take to relax and these holidays are free from worries that helps in reducing stress. These are the major factors predicted to foster the growth of the global luxury travel market during the analysis period. Besides, the ongoing technological advancements in luxury travel provide convenience of booking, offers best deal and discounts, provides facility to see all accommodation options along with contactless payment options are anticipated to generate massive growth opportunities for the global market by 2028. However, the outbreak of natural disasters or diseases such as the COVID-19 virus leading to socio-economic disruptions are factors expected to restrict the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Request to Download Sample Report of Luxury Travel Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Luxury Travel Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global luxury travel market during the pandemic. The decline in the growth rate of the market is majorly attributed to social distancing measures, travel restrictions, and unprecedented lockdowns to curb the spread of the life-threatening coronavirus. Besides, many tourism companies and tourism-related sectors such as lodging, catering, transportation, and retail have shut down their operations also faced severe revenue losses. However, various companies are helping society with their technological advancements and initiatives to recover from the chaotic situation.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on Luxury Travel Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global luxury travel market into tour type, age group, traveler type, and region.

Based on tour type, the cruise/ship expedition sub-segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate and generate a revenue of $115,479.0 million by 2028. This is majorly owing to the increasing popularity of cruise/ship expedition as it offers the soft adventure experience, and allows travelers to explore the places that can't be touched by land.

by 2028. This is majorly owing to the increasing popularity of cruise/ship expedition as it offers the soft adventure experience, and allows travelers to explore the places that can't be touched by land. Based on age group, the baby boomer sub-segment valued for $180,031.3 million in 2020 and is projected to garner dominant market share in the global industry by 2028. This is mainly because baby boomers can travel and opt for longer holidays due to their flexible schedules.

in 2020 and is projected to garner dominant market share in the global industry by 2028. This is mainly because baby boomers can travel and opt for longer holidays due to their flexible schedules. Based on traveler type, the absolute luxury sub-segment accounted for $253,468.1 million in 2020 and is projected to generate majority of market share over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to excellent hotels, priority check-ins, food services, on-demand service, and enhanced entertainments such as night clubbing and cruise dinner.

in 2020 and is projected to generate majority of market share over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to excellent hotels, priority check-ins, food services, on-demand service, and enhanced entertainments such as night clubbing and cruise dinner. Based on region, the Asia Pacific luxury travel market is expected to grow at the fastest rate and reach up to $447,151.1 million by 2028. This growth is majorly due to economic growth, rising popularity for adventure, and the desire to explore various places among the young population.



Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE



Top 10 Key Players of Luxury Travel Market

The prominent players of the global luxury travel market include –

TUI AG Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC Travcoa Corporation Cox & Kings Ltd. Meredith Corporation, LLC Butterfield & Robinson Inc. Thomas Cook Ltd. Micato Safaris Kensington Tours Ltd. Scott Dunn Ltd.

Enquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

These players are focusing on mergers, collaborations, product development, and launches to gain a competitive in the global market.

In May 2021, Almosafer Travel Group of Saudi Arabia unveiled a new luxury travel concierge service that targets discerning Saudis that are looking to explore far-flung destinations. The Almosafer Concierge is offered to a 'members only' group of customers that are eligible for the service to reap its benefits, from luxury hotels and unique experiences to exclusive value adds.

More about Industrial Refrigeration Market:

Related Trending Topics:

About Research Dive



Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive