Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to Increasing Expanse of E-Commerce Sector [220-Pages] | Framed by Research Dive

The global logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing e-commerce sector. Transportation sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market is expected to register a revenue of $3,040 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Service Type: transportation, warehousing, value added services, and others

Application: consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial, food and beverages, aerospace and defence, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Service Type Transportation – Most dominant market share in 2021 The ability of transportation segment to address specific shipping requirements with the help of road, rail, air, and water routes is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Application Consumer Electronics – Most profitable in 2021 Development of portable consumer devices in the recent years, including phones and tablet PCs is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Region Asia-Pacific– Most lucrative in 2021 Growing demand for logistics services (3pl&4pl) in countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and India is predicted to be the main factor behind the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

Increasing expanse and penetration of e-commerce sector across the globe is expected to become the primary growth driver of the logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market in the forecast period. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of outsourced logistics services is anticipated to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, lack of logistics experts might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Rising adoption of AI in logistics sector is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, enhanced productivity and supply-chain management is expected to push the market growth forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The decline in the growth rate of the market can be attributed to the travel restrictions and shutdown of industries during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

The major players of the market include

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

4PL Group

Global4PL

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Orkestra SCS

DHL

Maersk

Phoenix Freight Systems

FedEx Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in August 2022, Maersk, a leading global shipping company, announced the acquisition of LF Logistics, a logistics company based in Hong-Kong. This acquisition is predicted to expand the market share of the acquiring company and consolidate its position over its competitors.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market:

Examining the Potential of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) and MSME Sector Collaboration

Acquisitions Like That of Bolloré Africa Logistics by MSC Group to Boost the Growth of Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market in the 2022-2031 Timeframe

