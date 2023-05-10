Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market to Continue on its Pandemic-Period Resilience and Grow at a Fascinating CAGR of 6.4% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe | [250-Pages] Study by Research Dive

The global local anesthesia drugs market is expected to grow primarily due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Lidocaine sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global local anesthesia drugs market is expected to register a revenue of $4,724.80 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

The report has divided the local anesthesia drugs market into the following segments:

Drugs Type : bupivacaine, ropivacaine, lidocaine, chloroprocaine, prilocaine, penzocaine, and other local anesthetics

: bupivacaine, ropivacaine, lidocaine, chloroprocaine, prilocaine, penzocaine, and other local anesthetics Lidocaine– Dominant market share in 2021

The growing use of lidocaine in small surgical operations such as dental, oral, diagnostic, or other therapeutic treatments is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment by 2031.

Dominant market share in 2021 The growing use of lidocaine in small surgical operations such as dental, oral, diagnostic, or other therapeutic treatments is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment by 2031. Application : injectable and surface anesthetic

: injectable and surface anesthetic Injectable – Significant market share by 2031

Growing utilization of injectable anesthetics for a variety of surgical procedures is expected to aid the sub-segment to register significant growth numbers by 2031.

Significant market share by 2031 Growing utilization of injectable anesthetics for a variety of surgical procedures is expected to aid the sub-segment to register significant growth numbers by 2031. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Most dominant by 2031

The increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in this region is expected to help the local anesthesia drugs market to flourish immensely in the forecast period.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

A growth in the incidence of chronic diseases across global populations is expected to make the local anesthesia drugs market highly lucrative in the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing hospitalizations is anticipated to help the market reach new heights. However, according to market analysts, various side effects associated with local anesthetics might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increasing number of surgical procedures around the world is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, new anesthetic drug launches by leading manufacturers are expected to propel the local anesthesia drugs market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The local anesthesia drugs market, however, experienced a moderate growth during the pandemic. Disruptions in global supply chains led to inefficient supply and delivery of local anesthesia drugs. Also, many patients postponed their surgeries due to fear of infection during the pandemic leading to a decline in the demand for local anesthetics. However, as the pandemic spread, the demand for local anesthetic drugs grew which helped the market to regain some of its lost ground.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Local Anesthesia Drugs Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

The major players of the market include

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GSK plc

Aspen Pharmacare

Fresenius Kabi

AstraZeneca plc

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Mylan N.V.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in May 2021, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a leading biotechnology company, announced that ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam), a local anesthesia drug for total knee arthroplasty and open inguinal herniorrhaphy, had received FDA approval. Following the approval, Heron Therapeutics commercially launched ZYNRELEF in July 2021. The approval and subsequent launch are predicted to boost the market share of the company in the near future.

Request Customization of Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Local Anesthesia Drugs Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Private Nursing Service Market Size is predicted to be valued at $ 848.70 million by 2031

The Global Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market Share is predicted to be valued at $339.5 million by 2031

The Global Gastric Cancer Market Size is predicted to be valued at $10,737.00 million by 2031

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive