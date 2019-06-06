Global Liquid Paraffin Market Key Players, Sales, Demands, Growth, Share, Size and Industry Outlook 2019-2024

PUNE, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a new research Global Liquid Paraffin Market Outlook 2019-2024 report to its online database library. The analysts forecast the global liquid paraffin market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.21% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global liquid paraffin for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the liquid paraffin sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global liquid paraffin market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the liquid paraffin market is segmented into:

- Pharmaceutical

- Industrial

- Personal Care & Cosmetic

- Food & Beverage

- Textile

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global liquid paraffin market are:

- Apar Industries Ltd.- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (Penreco)

- Cepsa Comercial Petróleo, S.A.- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- Formosa Petrochemical Corporation

- Gulf Farabi Petrochemicals Co., Ltd.

- H&R Wax Company Vertrieb GmbH

- HollyFrontier Corporation

- Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd.

- JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

- MORESCO Corporation

- Royal Dutch Shell plc

- Sasol Limited

Objective of the study:

- To analyze and forecast the market size of global liquid paraffin market.

- To classify and forecast global liquid paraffin market based on application and region.

- To identify drivers and challenges for global liquid paraffin market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global liquid paraffin market.

- To conduct pricing analysis for global liquid paraffin market.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global liquid paraffin market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

- Manufacturers of liquid paraffin

- Raw material suppliers

- Market research and consulting firms

- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

- Organizations, forums and alliances related to liquid paraffin

Another Related Research Report Global Liquid Paraffin Industry Market Research Report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Liquid Paraffin market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

Major Players in Liquid Paraffin market are: Yitai Petro, FPCC, Nippon Oil, Sasol, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, SEOJIN CHEM, Sonneborn, CEPSA, UNICORN, Shell, ChemChina, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oil, KDOC, MORESCO, Sovereign, CNPC, Sinopec, ExxonMobil and Others.

