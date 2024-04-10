Global Licorice Root Market to reach a valuation of US$ 2,002.1 million by 2034, FMI Projection

The licorice root market is flourishing due to a confluence of trends. Growing interest in its medicinal properties like anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects is driving research and development. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural remedies, fueling demand for licorice root extracts in functional foods, beverages, and herbal supplements. Read more For a deep dive, see full report for market analysis and decision-making tools.

NEWARK, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global licorice root market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 980.0 million in 2024, driven by expansion of nutraceutical industry. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 2,002.1 million by 2034.

Ongoing research and development activities focused on exploring the therapeutic properties and potential applications of licorice root are expanding the market opportunities, which includes studies on its anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anti-cancer properties, among others.

The increasing demand for functional food and beverages, which offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is driving the inclusion of licorice root extracts as a natural ingredient. The trend is expected to continue as consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional products.

There is an increasing preference for herbal supplements among consumers seeking natural remedies for health issues, with growing concerns about synthetic chemicals and their side effects. Licorice root supplements are witnessing increased demand due to their perceived health benefits and minimal side effects.

The licorice root, being a natural plant extract, is gaining traction as a preferred ingredient in various products catering to vegan and vegetarian consumers, as the global trend towards plant based diets and ingredients continues.

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of licorice root products globally. The expansion of online retail channels provides manufacturers with greater reach and access to a larger consumer base, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Destinations known for traditional medicine practices, such as Ayurveda retreats in India or wellness spas in Thailand, are witnessing an influx of tourists seeking holistic healing experiences. Licorice root based treatments and products play a significant role in such wellness tourism offerings.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 980.0 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 2,002.1 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023

Extracts

Blocks



Powder



Paste



Others By End Use: Food and Beverage Industry

Tobacco Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Dietary Supplements By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled FC Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Zagros Licorice Co.

Naturex SA Sepidan Osareh Co.

VPL Chemicals

MAFCO Worldwide LLC

Aseh Co. Key Coverage in the Licorice Root Industry Report Licorice root extract

Licorice root powder

Licorice root benefits

Licorice root uses

Licorice root production

Licorice root cultivation

Natural Sweeteners Market

Botanical Extracts Market Traditional Medicine Market

Functional Foods Market

Herbal Teas Market

Confectionery Market

Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Cosmetics and Personal Care Market

Health and Wellness Products Market













Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global licorice root market was valued at US$ 703.9 million in 2019.

in 2019. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. By product form, the extracts segment to account for a share of 70.3% in 2024.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034. In terms of end use, the tobacco industry segment to account for a revenue share 70.9%.

"Companies are continuously innovating to develop new and unique product formulations containing licorice root extracts. The development includes combinations with other natural ingredients to enhance efficacy or create novel product offerings, catering to evolving consumer preferences," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the licorice root market are FC Licorice, Norevo GmbH, Zagros Licorice Co., Naturex SA, Sepidan Osareh Co., VPL Chemicals, MAFCO Worldwide LLC, and Aseh Co., among others.

Company Portfolio

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., based in Japan , is a key player in the licorice root market, particularly in the pharmaceutical and herbal medicine sectors. The company focuses on producing standardized licorice root extracts for medicinal purposes, adhering to strict quality standards and regulatory requirements.

, is a key player in the licorice root market, particularly in the pharmaceutical and herbal medicine sectors. The company focuses on producing standardized licorice root extracts for medicinal purposes, adhering to strict quality standards and regulatory requirements. Alfarid Corporation Limited, based in Pakistan , is a major supplier of licorice root extracts to the global market. The company specializes in licorice root cultivation, processing, and export, offering a diverse range of licorice products tailored to customer specifications and industry requirements.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global licorice root market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the licorice root market, the market is segmented on the basis of product form (roots, extracts), and end use (food and beverage industry, tobacco industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, dietary supplements), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

