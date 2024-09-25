Global Ledger partners with BSV Association to Bring Full Support and Coverage with AML Solutions and Integration for the BSV blockchain

New partnership strengthens compliance and security for BSV Projects and Ventures

GENEVA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association and Global Ledger are pleased to announce their collaboration to bring full support and AML Solutions for the BSV network and community. As a new service provider of BSV, GL will provide the tools and on-chain analytics to ensure the security and compliant growth of BSV blockchain projects and ventures. The collaboration focuses on enhancing blockchain security, compliance, and project growth for the BSV ecosystem.

This partnership is a significant step toward enhancing not only compliance and security but also the growth of projects within the BSV blockchain ecosystem. The collaboration aims to deliver full support and AML solutions fully tailored to the needs of the BSV blockchain, providing BSV projects with the tools they need to meet regulatory standards, mitigate risks, and promote development.

Global Ledger will introduce the first-ever AML solution that fully covers the BSV blockchain. It includes:

GL Vision visualisation tool for unlimited tracing, finding hidden connections between addresses, and detecting mixing patterns.

visualisation tool for unlimited tracing, finding hidden connections between addresses, and detecting mixing patterns. GL Monitoring for real-time transaction monitoring to detect and mitigate risks related to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities.

for real-time transaction monitoring to detect and mitigate risks related to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities. Entity Explorer with comprehensive information about entities, including ownership details, licences, services, jurisdictional limitations, and more.

with comprehensive information about entities, including ownership details, licences, services, jurisdictional limitations, and more. Risk assessment tools for identifying potential threats within the BSV blockchain ecosystem.

for identifying potential threats within the BSV blockchain ecosystem. Counterparty risk reports to help BSV projects assess their exposure to risky entities and reduce potential threats.

Both companies are registered in Switzerland, a pioneering regulatory power in Europe. This gives each global organisation the advocate for the growth and adoption of the BSV blockchain.

GL's goal aligns with the Association's mission to create a secure and compliant blockchain environment that fosters innovation while complying with regulatory standards.

"GL is proud to deliver the full support and AML solutions that provide full coverage for the BSV blockchain. Our counterparty risk reports will help BSV projects assess and mitigate exposure to risky entities, ensuring compliance at every step," Lex Fisun, CEO of Global Ledger, said.

Lex Fisun will be speaking at the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on September 25th and 26th. He will deliver a keynote on Terrorist Financing: The Role of Crypto and DeFi and participate in a panel discussion titled CBDCs: The Elephant in the Room.

"Both organisations are Swiss-registered, allowing us to work within one of the most respected regulatory frameworks in the world, following the high standards FINMA sets. Global Ledger's expertise in compliance will be invaluable in helping BSV projects meet regulatory requirements," Martin Coxall, BSV Association's Growth Director, stated.

Global Ledger's tools will help BSV projects navigate licensing obligations, and regulatory requirements, exchange listings and implement security measures that promote long-term growth and development.

The collaboration also implies the further enhancement of the security protocols for digital asset recovery (DAR).

About Global Ledger

Global Ledger offers blockchain forensic services to aid governmental organisations, financial institutions, fintech companies, and crypto startups in meeting AML compliance requirements for crypto transactions.

About BSV Association

The BSV Association is a global organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.