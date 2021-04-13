Global LED Lighting Market is Expected to reach USD 64.3 Billion by 2025F: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Government in various countries has increased their efforts for replacing the traditional lighting system in the public spaces especially street lighting with the new LED lighting fixture presenting huge growth opportunity.

Products having technologies such as motion sensors, IOT technology, control options through mobile applications, smart lighting to gain traction.

Increasing Awareness on the potential benefits of lighting that facilitates well-being among human beings will drive growth. LED lighting is shifting from just providing energy efficiency to offering sustainability solutions and improving quality of life.

Increasing Penetration among Different End Users: The LED lighting market has high penetration in the Commercial sector. The growth in construction in the industrial and hospitality sector presents great opportunity for the growth of LED lighting market in the sector. In addition, due to the current Covid-19 outbreak & rise in demand for healthcare facilities, focus on hospitals & health-care centres for adoption of LED Lightings are expected to boost demand.

Growth of Construction Industry: The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with three countries – China, US and India – leading the way. Growing infrastructure and construction industry in such countries is expected to raise the demand for LED lights to meet the public lighting needs.

Growth of Smart LEDs: According to the Consumer Technology Association, smart city spending is expected to reach USD 26 billion by 2020. Smart buildings will accelerate the adoption of smart lighting more than any other segment. Connected lighting systems are anticipated to emerge as one of the most critical components of the smart city infrastructure by contributing largely to the sustainability goals of the projects.

The report titled "Global LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2025– Rise in Government Interventions, Rapid Technological Advancements and Rise in Smart City Projects will Drive the Market" provides a comprehensive analysis on global LED Lighting market. The report covers various aspects including the current global lighting scenario in value, its segmentations viz, type of LEDs, sales channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and prices.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of LED

Luminaires

Lamps

By Type of LED Luminaries

Troffers

Downlights

High Bay

Outdoor Area Lights

Roadway Fixtures

Other Luminaries

By Type of LED Lamps

A-Lamps

Tubes

Reflectors

Other Lamps

By Usage

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Project Sales

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Target Audience:-

LED Lighting Manufacturers

LED Lighting Suppliers

LED Lighting OEMs/Assemblers

LED Lighting Importers/Exporters

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2014-2019

Forecast Period – 2019-2025F

