Global Learning Analytics Market Size USD 7956.6 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Analytics Market is Segmented by Type (On-premises, Cloud-Based), By Application (Academic, Enterprise), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

The global Learning Analytics Market size is projected to reach USD 7956.6 Million by 2026, from USD 2560.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Learning analytics market size are, need for data-driven decisions to improve the quality of education, the rising need to evolve the competitive strategies to sustain the market, and the surging focus on personalized learning.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The growing spread of e-learning technology such as mobile learning devices, student information systems, and learning management systems (LMS) has made it easier for the education sector to access vast quantities of data related to teaching and learning practices. While these techniques are applied in education with a view to increasing the productivity of traditional education systems and student results, the business sector is implementing these techniques to increase the workforce. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the learning analytics market size.

Increased use of 3D animation techniques for visualization of the subject at hand is expected to enhance the efficacy of learning analytics tools. Improved data visualization using charts & graphs is designed to optimize the effectiveness of business-critical models for data scientists. The rising demand for such interactive education and learning analytics solutions in the enterprise sector is expected to further fuel the growth of the Learning analytics market size.

The emergence of machine learning and AI in data analytics creates major opportunities for players in the education and learning analytics industry. Furthermore, the popularity of distance learning is increasing acceptance of the learning analytics market size.

LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest learning analytics market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the early adoption of the latest technologies. Additional factors such as the high number of foreign students studying in the region and the use of learning software in the enterprise sector are expected to boost the North American Learning analytics market size.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to see the fastest growth, with an expected CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast period. The enterprise sector, especially the IT & telecommunications and e-commerce industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to be the key to adopting a broad range of education & learning analytics solutions.

By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Type, the market is primarily split into

On-premises

Cloud Based.

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Academic

Enterprise.

The Learning Analytics key players in this market include:

Oracle

Blackboard

IBM

Microsoft

Pearson

Saba Software

Sum Total System

Mcgraw-Hill Education

SAP

Desire2learn.

