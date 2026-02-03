Global Leading RWA Network Plume Lowers the Barrier for Korean Institutional Investment Through the KRW1 Stablecoin

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the global leading real-world asset (RWA) network, has introduced the KRW-denominated stablecoin KRW1 issued by leading digital asset custody firm BDACS (Beyond Digital Asset Custody Service).

Through this collaboration, Korean investors and institutions gain the foundation to make payments and investments directly in Korean won (via KRW1) across Plume's ecosystem.

"Plume currently operates one of the world's largest RWA ecosystems, with more than 280,000 RWA holders and $645 million in RWAs. By adding KRW1 as a payment and investment instrument, we are opening a new pathway, particularly for Korean institutional investors, to enter the RWA market using a non-USD currency," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Plume.

Plume's decision to select the Korean won as its first non-USD currency reflects Korea's regulatory readiness and institutional demand. Following amendments to the Capital Markets Act and the Electronic Securities Act last year, Korea introduced a tokenized securities (STO) framework that brings security tokens into the regulated financial system, and is regarded as having one of the more advanced RWA regulatory environments in Asia.

"Korea is a market where regulation is relatively clear yet supportive of innovation. Major financial institutions are expanding investments related to RWAs and blockchain, making Korea a key strategic hub for Plume's expansion in Asia," said Pornprinya.

Launched by BDACS in September 2025, KRW1 is fully backed by KRW deposits held in an escrow account at a domestic commercial bank, Woori Bank. BDACS has successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC covering KRW deposits, token issuance, and on-chain verification), validating both technical feasibility and operational stability.

"Plume has established itself as an institution-ready RWA platform through embedded compliance and full EVM compatibility," said Hong-yeol Ryu, CEO of BDACS. "The integration of KRW1 further strengthens its position as a regulation-aligned RWA infrastructure provider in Asia."

Plume opens access to assets from global asset managers including Apollo Global Management, WisdomTree, and BlackOpal, spanning asset classes such as real-estate-backed loans, private funds, and government bonds.

With the introduction of KRW1, Korean investors can invest and receive returns directly in won, reducing FX costs and operational complexity, while paving the way for greater institutional participation, future on-chain issuance by Korean financial institutions, and expansion to additional Asian currencies such as the Japanese yen and Singapore dollar.

