Global leaders converge to script the Great Emergence story of HR and Worktech at Asia's largest HR & Worktech conference, People Matters TechHR SEA 2021

As Asia's largest HR and Worktech conference, the 3-day virtual conference hosted over 2,500+ HR & business leaders from 61 countries, 80 global speakers and 100+ content sessions. Through the 3 days, 4,560 connections were made, 13,164 discussions were created, and the social media reach went up to 27 million.

"As the world gets back up to speed, HR has kept pace with the rate of change, proving time & again we are business accelerators for innovation and the advancement of people and work. Revival. Acceleration. Mobility. Momentum. These concepts are at the heart of this shift and that is what People Matters TechHR 2021 aimed to address with its focus on The Great Emergence," shares Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters.

Global leaders like Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer, Accenture; Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-founder, Leapgen; Jim Kalbach, Chief Evangelist Mural; Nora A Manaf, Group Chief Human Capital Officer and Member of the Group EXCO, Maybank; Evangeline Chua, Chief People Officer, GovTech Singapore (Chair); Dr. John Boudreau, Senior Research Scientist and Professor Emeritus of Management and Organization, Marshall School of Business; Donna Kimmel, EVP, Chief People Officer, Citrix; and Colin Brennan, President, Payroll and Cloud, HR & Financial Solutions, Alight Solutions were some of many powerhouse speakers who joined the conference. The Presenting Partner for the conference this year was Alight Solutions.

The conference successfully triggered conversations to enable organizations to successfully build strategies for emerging in the second year of the pandemic and continue the pandemic-driven transformation to leverage the opportunities ahead.

