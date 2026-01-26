Global Lead Market Volume to Hit 18.89 Mn Tons by 2031 as Battery Demand and Sustainability Focus Accelerate | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lead market size is projected to grow steadily, with volumes expected to rise from about 17.08 million tons in 2026 to nearly 18.89 million tons by 2031, reflecting a 2.04% CAGR.

Demand remains resilient due to strong usage in batteries, which account for over 81% of total consumption, supported by data-center UPS systems and gradual EV uptake in emerging Asian economies.

Recycled lead already accounts for a major share of global supply, and tightening sustainability regulations - especially in Europe - are accelerating the shift toward scrap-based production over primary mining. At the same time, Asia-Pacific continues to lead the market, supported by the rapid growth of electric rickshaws in India and strong recycling initiatives in China. With market control spread across several players rather than concentrated among a few, there is clear opportunity for efficient, vertically integrated recyclers to strengthen their position and expand their footprint.

Lead Market Trends and Insights

Stricter Recycling Mandates Reshaping Battery Supply Chains

Environmental regulations in major economies are accelerating the shift toward higher recycled content in batteries. These policies are encouraging closer collaboration between manufacturers and recyclers, while favoring companies with integrated collection and processing capabilities. As a result, compliance is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than just a regulatory obligation.

Upgrading Smelters to Improve Resource Efficiency

Producers are modernizing existing smelting facilities to process mixed and lower-grade ores more efficiently. By retrofitting multi-metal operations instead of building new plants, companies can reduce costs, extend asset life, and stabilize supply. This approach is helping primary production remain viable while adapting to changing resource quality and market conditions.

Lead Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the global lead market, supported by strong recycling ecosystems, cost-sensitive electric mobility, and efficient metal processing capabilities. China's focus on urban recycling has strengthened secondary supply, while India and several Southeast Asian countries rely heavily on lead-based batteries for affordable, low-speed electric transport and last-mile logistics

North America benefits from a well-established battery recovery network that feeds recycled material directly back into domestic smelters. While infrastructure upgrades have reduced traditional uses such as plumbing, they have simultaneously boosted recycling volumes and secondary production. Europe shows a cautious transition toward alternative battery chemistries, but performance limitations continue to favor lead systems, especially in colder climates.

Lead Industry Segmentation Insights

By Application

Ammunition

Batteries

Construction

Electronics

Marine

Plumbing

Other applications such as shielding and chemical processing

By Supply Source

Primary (mining-based production)

Secondary (recycled lead)

By Product Form

Refined lead (ingots)

Lead alloys

Lead oxide and related chemicals

Lead concentrates

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Energy and utilities

Industrial manufacturing

Construction and infrastructure

Consumer electronics

Defense

Maritime

Other end-user industries including chemicals

Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Major Companies Include:

Glencore

KOREAZINC

Teck Resources Limited

Vedanta Resources Limited

Nyrstar

