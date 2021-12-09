Global Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 38 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global lawn mower market report.

The global lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Insights:

The global lawn mower market is expected to reach over 52 million units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.38%. The major trend observed in the lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of VR headsets has led to talks about a paradigm shift that AR would bring in the industry. The industry needs to devise how these can be applied in real-time to solve real business problems. Robotic machinery with maximized energy savings and rapid developments in processors are aiding the growth of lawn mowers in the US market. Landscapers in the US are growing their facilities in length and width as the demand for lawn care increases their customer base. The US is the largest garden equipment market in the world. However, robotic lawn mowers are not so popular in the country since they are highly priced, and gas-powered lawn mowers are a popular choice among end-users in the country. The demand for gardening equipment is projected to rise at an incredible rate owing to the high maintenance needed in areas with a large number of parks, golf courses, and commercial spaces. Garden equipment manufacturers are incorporating cutting-edge advancements such as U-cut steering, all-wheel-drive, and air induction mowing to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of garden equipment. The introduction of battery-powered lawn mowers in the market has increased vendors' sales on both an overall market and a per-unit basis.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, end-user, mower blade, drive type, blade type, start type, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Global Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

Global Lawn Mower Market by Product

Walk-behind Mowers

Reel/Cylinder Mowers



Self-propelled Mowers



Push Mowers



Hover Mowers

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on Mowers



Zero-turn Mowers



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors

Robotic Mowers

Global Lawn Mower Market by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government

Others

Global Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric-corded

Electric-cordless

Global Lawn Mower Market by Other Type

Blade Type

Cylinder



Standard



Mulching



Lifting

Drive Type

AWD



FWD



RWD



Manual

Start Type

No start Required



Keyed Start



Push Start



Recoil Start

Global Lawn Mower Market by Distribution

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers & Distributors

Online

Global Lawn Mower Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Switzerland



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Increasing Connectivity of Lawn Mowers with IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options and Robotic Lawn Mowers

Global Lawn Mower Market – Vendor Landscape

The global market for lawn mower is moderately fragmented, with many local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advances, and M&A is expected to further exacerbate industry competitiveness. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Furthermore, businesses with stronger technological and financial capabilities will produce new technologies that could present a danger to the products of their competitors and could make their products and services non-competitive and even outdated until they can recover the costs of advertising and marketing.

Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Techtronic Industries

Textron

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

LG

LOWE's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP INDUSTRY

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp.

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Venture Products

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

