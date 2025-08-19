Global Law Firm Dechert Advises Aberdeen Investments on Global Fund Finance Fund

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Dechert advised Aberdeen Investments (Aberdeen), a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange offering a wide range of investment solutions, on the formation of its new private credit fund abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF and the first closing of its initial compartment abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF – Global Fund Finance Fund (GFFF) with €270 million in capital commitments.

GFFF is the first compartment of Aberdeen's European private credit fund and focuses on providing alternative income through high-quality senior secured investment-grade (or investment-grade equivalent) subscription line loan facilities to private market funds.

Sam Kay and Lindsay Trapp, partners, and Christine Renner, counsel, advised on the matter alongside a Luxembourg and London-based team composed of partners Olivier Gaston-Braud, Jean-Louis Frognet, Daniel Hawthorne, Katie Carter and Karen Stretch as well as associates Ranil Goonetilleke, Nicolas Kokkinos, Tabatha Chandler and Paolina Bajda.

