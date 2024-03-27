Global Launch of Impressions of Beijing: An Ambassadorial Perspective

Six diplomats reveal their unique experiences in the Chinese capital



LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The My Impression of Beijing multimedia video series was recently released at the London Book Fair in the United Kingdom. The series showcases six ambassadors to China who shared their impressions and experiences of Beijing. The featured diplomats included South African Ambassador Xie Shengwen, former Pakistani Ambassador Moin ul Haque, Cypriot Ambassador Martha Mavrommati, Sudanese Ambassador Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, Greek Ambassador Evgenios Dimitrios Kalpyris, and Mongolian Ambassador Tuvshin Badral.

The video launch event was presided over by Li Hongwen, Executive Director of China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC). Chang Bo, President of China Publishing Group, was also present and delivered a speech at the event. Alanoud Ali, President of Emirates Publishers Association, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the premiere video series.

In his address, Chang Bo highlighted the ambassadors' experiences in Beijing as exemplars of international cooperation, integration, and progress. He noted that their thoughts and feelings provide a profound reflection of how diverse cultures and nationalities interpret the essence of Beijing.

The video release event was hosted by CNPIEC, with the support of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and the Beijing Culture Guiding Fund. A news conference about the release of the series video was held in Beijing earlier in February.

About China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation

CNPIEC stands out as the foremost import and export entity within China's publishing sector as well as a leading international exhibition service provider. The Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), founded and organized by CNPIEC, is celebrating its 30th edition this year. Currently, the BIBF has become the world's second largest international book expo, and one of the most influential cultural events on a global scale. It brings together cultural and publishing figures from more than a hundred countries and regions, hosting over a hundred thematic forums, seminars, and a variety of reading-related activities annually. These events facilitate an exchange of knowledge among Chinese and international publishing professionals and the general public, enhancing their understanding of diverse cultures and traditions from around the globe. The BIBF serves not only as a showcase of Chinese culture but also as a global platform for intercultural communication and integration.