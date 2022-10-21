Global Laser Cutting Machine Market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5,974.1 Mn during next forecast period, says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. Laser Cutting Machine Market is expected to hold more than 75% of the North American market by 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest consumers of laser cutting machines. Germany is the most appealing market for laser cutting machines, expected to account for more than 25% of the market value.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights analysis, the Global Laser Cutting Machine Market is expected to reach US$ 3,386.4 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Laser cutting has emerged as a versatile, cost-effective method that delivers extremely high precision as compared to conventional cutting methods for many applications. Laser cutting machines have applications in many industries, such as automotive, aerospace, ceramics, metal cutting, defense, semiconductors, glass, ceramics, paper, etc. This product helps to cut material without creating heat or any mechanical stress.

The accuracy, productivity, and efficiency of laser cutting machines are more preferable as compared to other cutting machines. Because they are so well suited to mass production processes, highly complex and specialized components are typically preferred for many industries. As it can cut items more quickly than a waterjet cutting machine, laser cutting is a more cost-effective choice. These are the driving forces behind the market's expansion, making it more stable in the years to come.

Key Takeaways of Laser Cutting Machine Market Study

The value of mechanized Laser Cutting Machine is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.8% to reach around US$ 5,974.1 Mn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. In terms of End Use, Automotive and Transportation are anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 805.6 Mn .

. In the Global Laser Cutting Machine market, fiber based technology in Laser Cutting Machine is projected account for more than 60% share by the end of forecast period owing to its demand which is increasing in day to day applications

By Region, East Asia is anticipated to account for more than 25% of market share in terms of volume by the end of 2032 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

"Adoption of technologies for improving machines and customer centric product offerings are the key trends paving the way for futuristic growth for the Laser Cutting Machine market." says Future Market insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented among the market participants, accounting for market share ranging from 30% to 40% of market revenue in 2021. Prominent players in the market are aim to concentrate on diversifying their product lines with technologically advanced products in order to gain a prominent share in the market and offer significant efficiency and better output to their customers.

The TRUMPF, Bystronic DNE, Hans Laser, HSG Laser, Amada Co. Ltd., Coherent, Inc. are a few of the market's major participants.

More Insights into the Laser Cutting Machine Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Laser Cutting Machine market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on by Technology, by mode of operation, by end use and by region.

Key Segments Covered in Laser Cutting Machine Industry Analysis

Laser Cutting Machine Market by Technology:

Gas Based

Solid State

Fiber Based

Laser Cutting Machine Market by Mode of Operation:

Mechanized

Manual

Laser Cutting Machine Market by End Use:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Electrical and Heavy Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Other Industrial

Laser Cutting Machine Market by Country:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

SOURCE Future Market Insights