Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market Segments - by Form (Solid, Liquid, and Powder), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was around USD 2.60 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.25 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing use of Lactobacillus Acidophilus probiotics in food items and supplements as it offers various health benefits.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Market Segment Highlights:

Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases in the growing geriatric population.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is a commonly used probiotic that is found in the human gut, mouth, and in certain foods.

It is also found in various dairy products such as Yogurt and commercially added to many foods such as supplements.

The demand for probiotics supplements containing lactobacillus acidophilus is growing among the elderly population and with the rising geriatric population, the demand for various probiotics supplements is expected to drive the market.

Based on form, the market is segmented into solid, liquid, and powder. The solid segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years as it is widely used in probiotics supplements.

the market is segmented into solid, liquid, and powder. The solid segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years as it is widely used in probiotics supplements. On the basis of Application , the market is fragmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a major share of the market due to the growing use of probiotics in dairy products, fermented vegetables, and sausages.

, the market is fragmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a major share of the market due to the growing use of probiotics in dairy products, fermented vegetables, and sausages. In terms of Distribution Channels, the market is classified as an online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and supermarket/hypermarket. The online segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to online pharmacies providing more benefits to the consumers such as discounts and convenience in buying products.

Read 163 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market Segments - by Form (Solid, Liquid, and Powder), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031

