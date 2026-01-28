Global Labor Market Conference Concludes Third Edition with 90 Agreements Benefitting Over 6 Million People

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) 2026 concluded today at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The event saw high-level international participation, with over 10,000 attendees, including 40 labor ministers and more than 200 international speakers and experts representing over 100 countries.

Ministerial Roundtable, GLMC

The third edition of GLMC, held under the theme "Future in Progress" and organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), witnessed the signing of 90 strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between government entities and the private sector. These initiatives aim to support the labor market and are expected to benefit more than 6 million people within and beyond the Kingdom.

The agreements and MOUs focused on four key areas: developing skills and leadership capabilities, advancing digital transformation and AI adoption, expanding flexible and freelance employment opportunities, and strengthening sector-specific partnerships that align training with labor market needs and support sustainable economic growth.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnein, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, delivered the closing remarksof GLMC 2026, marking the end of two days of discussions focused on practical solutions to current and future labor market challenges. He emphasized that GLMC is designed to be a continuous platform for collaboration throughout the year, with partnerships and knowledge exchange extending beyond the conference days. The discussions are part of an ongoing cycle of engagement sustained through continuous cooperation.

As part of its research and analytical agenda, GLMC released two reports in collaboration with the World Bank: "What Works for Work: A Guidebook to Proven and Promising Employment Solutions," developed with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to support policymakers in designing effective labor market programs amid rapid economic and technological change, and "A Decade of Progress," which provides a comprehensive review of Saudi Arabia's labor market transformation over the past ten years, documenting key achievements under Vision 2030 and the Labor Market Strategy, as well as the structural reforms that have enhanced efficiency and inclusivity.

The conference kicked off with a high-level ministerial Roundtable, chaired by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and attended by 40 labor ministers and the Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO). The ministers agreed on six decisive measures to shape the future of work.

GLMC also celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the Labor Market Academy, comprising 36 graduates from 34 countries, and launched the second cohort with participants from 31 countries, including 19 countries participating for the first time and 12 returning from the 2025 edition.

The success of the third edition of GLMC highlights Saudi Arabia's growing role in shaping the future of work globally through innovation, partnerships, and workforce empowerment. The conference also marks the beginning of a new phase focused on policy development and readiness for future labor market transformations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871578/GLMC_Roundtable.jpg