Global Kids' Eyewear Market to reach a valuation of US$ 77.0 billion by 2034, FMI Projection

A recent report by Future Market Insights suggests the kids' eyewear market is poised for significant growth, fueled by rising demand for specialty eyewear, the convenience of e-commerce in emerging markets, and growing parental interest in customization and eye health awareness. Subscription models and smart eyewear with advanced features are emerging trends that will further propel the market forward, with companies that cater to regional preferences and embrace innovation standing to gain a competitive edge.

NEWARK, Del., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kids' eyewear market will reach a valuation of US$ 37.7 billion in 2024, attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of specialty eyewear. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 77.0 billion by 2034.

The growth of e-commerce in emerging markets presents significant opportunities for companies to reach a wider audience of parents looking for quality eyewear options for their children. Online platforms can offer greater accessibility and convenience, particularly in regions with limited access to physical retail stores.

Parents are increasingly seeking customizable and personalized options for eyewear of their children, including frame styles, colors, and even prescription lens designs. Companies offering customization services can capitalize on this trend to differentiate themselves in the market.

Investing in educational initiatives and awareness campaigns about the importance of eye health and regular vision screenings for children can help stimulate demand for kids' eyewear. Eyewear companies, by educating parents and caregivers, can position themselves as advocates for the vision health and gain consumer trust of the children.

Cultural preferences and regional trends play a significant role in shaping the demand for kids' eyewear. Companies that understand and cater to the unique preferences of different cultural and regional markets can effectively tailor their products and marketing strategies to drive sales.

Subscription and rental models for kids' eyewear are gaining popularity, offering parents a cost effective and convenient way to access a variety of eyewear options for their children. Companies adopting these models can capitalize on recurring revenue streams and customer loyalty.

Advancements in technology are leading to the integration of smart features into eyewear, such as augmented reality displays, activity tracking, and interactive learning applications.

France

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global kids' eyewear market was valued at US$ 35.2 billion in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The market in India to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034. By type, the prescription segment to account for a share of 63.0% in 2024.

The market in China will expand at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034.

will expand at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034. In terms of material type, the plastic segment to account for a share of 53.0% in 2024.

"Companies embracing these technologies can offer innovative eyewear solutions that appeal to tech savvy parents and children," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the kids' eyewear market are Miraflex, Zenni Optical, Jonas Paul Eyewear, JCPenney Optical, Nano Vista, Rudy Project, SwissFlex Kids, Oakley Youth, Ray-Ban Junior, Marchon NYC Kids, Nike Kids Vision, Flexible Eyeglasses, Pepper's Eyeware Kids, Progear Eyeguard, and Tomato Glasses, among others.

Company Portfolio

Jonas Paul Eyewear focuses on providing fashionable and durable eyewear specifically designed for children. Their frames are crafted with lightweight materials and feature flexible hinges for added comfort and durability.

JCPenney Optical offers a diverse range of kids' eyewear options, including frames from popular brands as well as their own exclusive collections. Their selection includes styles suitable for various ages and preferences, with options for both prescription glasses and sunglasses.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global kids' eyewear market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the Kids' Eyewear market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (prescription glasses and non-prescription glasses), material type (plastic, metal, others), and sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores (optical stores), franchise outlets, hospitals/clinics, online), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

