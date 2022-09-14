Global IoT for Public Safety Market Forecasted to Reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2030, With a Healthy CAGR Of 15.12% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global IoT for Public Safety" by Components (Software [Public Safety Monitoring Software, Security Access Software, and Others], Hardware [Smart Cameras, IoT Sensors, Public Safety Devices, and Others], and Services [Infrastructure Management Services, Device Management Services, and Others]), Applications (Disaster Management, Surveillance & Security, Incident Management & Emergency Communication, Critical Infrastructure Security, and Others), End-users (Smart Healthcare, Smart Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Building & Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Retail, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030", the market was valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 15.12% by the year 2030. The global IoT for public safety market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the growing number of attacks and rising concerns regarding public safety and national security.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

SMARTCONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Nokia Networks

Telit

Securens

CARBYNE

NEC Corporation

Intrado (West Corporation)

Iskratel

IntelliVision

KOVA Corporation

Esri

Cradlepoint, Inc

Yardarm technologies

Tibbo Systems

Endeavour Technology

X-SYSTEMS

SAYVU

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Others

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4709

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the IoT Public Safety Market

In terms of components, the global IoT for public safety market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The service segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled emergency services among law enforcement organizations and public safety agencies.

Based on applications, the global IoT for public safety market is segmented into disaster management, surveillance & security, incident management & emergency communication, critical infrastructure security, and others. The surveillance & security segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing public safety concerns and surging demand for surveillance devices such as security cameras, video analytics, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global IoT for public safety market is segmented into smart healthcare, smart utilities, smart manufacturing, smart building & home automation, smart transportation, smart retail, and others. The smart healthcare segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the surging adoption of IoT-enabled monitoring applications by healthcare professionals to monitor patients.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing trend of smart city projects in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global IoT for public safety market, owing to rapid urbanization in the region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/iot-for-public-safety-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The IoT for public safety market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the development and adoption of innovative and technologically advanced surveillance and safety devices and equipment across the developed countries in the region such as the US and Canada . The presence of various public and security institutions such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Institute of Public Safety, National Security Agency (NSA), and others in the US is fueling the IoT for the public safety market in North America , which is anticipated to drive the market.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the development and adoption of innovative and technologically advanced surveillance and safety devices and equipment across the developed countries in the region such as the US and . The presence of various public and security institutions such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Institute of Public Safety, National Security Agency (NSA), and others in the US is fueling the IoT for the public safety market in , which is anticipated to drive the market. The IoT for the public safety market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The rising threats of natural calamities and terrorist attacks and increasing government initiatives supporting the implementation of IoT and other advanced technologies in the region are anticipated to promote the market in the coming years.

Read 165 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Components (Software [Public Safety Monitoring Software, Security Access Software, and Others], Hardware [Smart Cameras, IoT Sensors, Public Safety Devices, and Others], and Services [Infrastructure Management Services, Device Management Services, and Others]), Applications (Disaster Management, Surveillance & Security, Incident Management & Emergency Communication, Critical Infrastructure Security, and Others), End-users (Smart Healthcare, Smart Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Building & Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Retail, and Others), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4709

Key Segments Covered

Components

Software

Public Safety Monitoring Software



Security Access Software



Others

Hardware

Smart Cameras



IoT Sensors



Public Safety Devices



Others

Services

Infrastructure Management Services



Device Management Services



Others

Applications

Disaster Management

Surveillance & Security

Incident Management & Emergency Communication

Critical Infrastructure Security

Others

End-users

Smart Healthcare

Smart Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Building & Home Automation

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Global IoT in Defense Market by Type (Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring, Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking, Smart Weaponry), By Application (Natural Disasters, Industry Management, Public Safety, Home Security, Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Market by Type (Fiber & Wireline, Microwave, Satellite), By Application (Smartphones, Handportable Terminals, Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals, Stationary CPEs, Tablets & Notebook PCs, USB Dongles, Embedded IoT Modules, Others), and By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global IoT Enclosures Market by Type (Plastic Type, Metal Type, Others), By Application (Transportation and Logistics, Medical, Construction, Retail Industry, Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global IoT Security Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), By End User (Manufacturing, Retail E-commerce, Government & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Others)

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243409/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports