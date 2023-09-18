Global investors wielding US$500 billion in capital eye new opportunities in world's fastest growing economies at inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai

Leader in China's AI movement; Asia's 'number one' economist; and one of Mid East's most powerful businesswomen among headliners confirmed for debut forum

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Japan's largest investment firms with more than US$500 billion in assets under management (AUM) is spearheading an indomitable presence of Asian capital power at a UAE conference next month transforming a new global economy.

Takashi Maruyama, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Management One, Japan’s second largest asset management fund, is confirmed to speak on the inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai, taking place from 16-17 October at the iconic Museum of the Future. International line-up of speakers at the SuperBridge Summit Dubai include Dr. Hongjiang Zhang, Advisor to the Beijing Academy of AI in China, an award-winning computer scientist, holder of more than 150 patents, a Chinese AI guru, and author of numerous books.

The inaugural SuperBridge Summit, taking place from 16-17 October 2023 at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future is a unique platform converging more than 500 investors, business, government, policy and cultural leaders from 20 countries to accelerate investment and co-creation opportunities in hitherto untapped and under-explored markets.

Channelled through future-focused outcomes, it will intensify collaborations in the world's largest and rapidly expanding economies, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria, which, according to estimates, will collectively contribute over 45 percent of the world's GDP by 2050.

The powerful two-day forum has confirmed a diverse international line-up of influential speakers seen for the first time in the Middle East, including Dr. Tuan Le Anh, Chief Investment Officer of Dragon Capital in Vietnam, and Takashi Maruyama, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Management One, Japan's second largest asset management fund with half a trillion USD in AUM.

Joining more than 60 speakers from across the globe, Dr. Tuan and Mr. Maruyama will unlock the multifaceted investment value of cross-border capital allocation for the world's estimated US$11.3 trillion worth of sovereign wealth funds.

Mr. Maruyama said cross-regional investments can play a beneficial role when building an investment portfolio, mitigating risk while offering the chance of superior returns. "However, they do expose investors to divergent regulatory frameworks, cultural nuances, and geopolitical dynamics," he said. "Japan's equity market has long been neglected by global investors despite the rally this year that captured wide attention."

"I am looking forward to presenting the case of investing in Japan at SuperBridge Summit in Dubai, and doing a deep dive into the due diligence and strategic considerations that investors need to look at before embarking on the cross-regional journey."

AI foundation models to advance research around cancer and other diseases

Reconciling future missions with today's realities, SuperBridge Summit Dubai will connect the world's new leaders, accelerating growth and prosperity via the most pertinent topics and issues under the overarching theme of Connectivity, Liveability, Sustainability, and Investments in a New Global Economy.

Dr. Hongjiang Zhang, Advisor to the Beijing Academy of AI in China, an award-winning computer scientist, holder of more than 150 patents, a Chinese AI guru, and author of numerous books, will sit on an executive panel unleashing AI for practical purposes in the real world.

Joined by prominent global AI leaders, Dr. Zhang's session arrives as new research suggests generative AI, the type that powers LLM (large-language-model) technology, will generate $4.4 trillion in new value annually, unleashing a new wave of AI diffused productivity.

Dr. Zhang said the huge technological breakthrough in AI foundation models has catalysed a new turning point in the third wave of this cutting-edge tool: "As a fundamental platform, the AI foundation model will become the next generation of super entrance, systematically promoting industries into new paradigms, and making critical contributions to the efficiency revolution in various industries," said Dr. Zhang, pointing to pharmaceuticals as a prime beneficiary.

"The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence has made significant progress in using foundation models to reduce the design complexity of macromolecular drugs, and is expected to be applied in new treatment plans for diseases such as cancer.

"The foundation model will also greatly improve the production efficiency of traditional industries, such as finance, education, agriculture, manufacturing, and other fields, and will change the manufacturing process, production mode, and business model of these traditional industries."

A pioneering initiative by KAOUN International, a subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the SuperBridge Council, the SuperBridge Summit Dubai is held in partnership with the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, the world's largest and most influential tech event hosted in Dubai, attracting tech executives and investors from 170 countries.

Other headline speakers confirmed for the visionary programme include Dr. Jun Ma, Founder and President of China's Institute of Finance and Sustainability, and Asia's number one economist according to Institutional Investor; Noor Sweid, General Partner at Global Ventures, and ranked among the Forbes 100 most powerful Middle East businesswomen in 2023; and Lionel Zinsou, Founder and Managing Partner of SouthBridge Group, a financial advisory service company dedicated to Africa.

