Global Investment Boutique Azura Continues Expansion with Geneva Office Opening

MONACO, and LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azura, a global investment office serving UHNW entrepreneurs and Single Family Offices, today announced the opening of a new office in Geneva, Switzerland, to support business growth and better serve its international client base. The firm is the first to receive a FINMA license monitored by a supervisory organization in French-speaking Switzerland, and one of three in the country overall.

The Geneva office, located at Longemalle 2-4, will be led by Frederic Turrettini, who joins Azura as Partner, supported by a new team. As part of his role, Frederic will be responsible for developing Azura's Swiss presence, which is a strategic location in the firm's global footprint.

Geneva is Azura's fourth office worldwide, following its existing offices in London, Monaco and Singapore. The new hub will extend Azura's global solutions offering of Investment Management, Private Wealth Solutions and Strategic Opportunities, unlocking access to exclusive investment opportunities to entrepreneurs and Single Family Offices. The office will also provide growth opportunities for the firm's bankers to service and better execute for their clients.

"As we continue our goal to create a global community for UHNW entrepreneurs and Single-Family Offices to access innovative investment solutions and trusted relationships, Geneva represents an important financial capital for our client base," said Ali Jamal, Chairman, CEO & Founder of Azura. "Switzerland's talent pool, intellectual capital and regulatory framework make the region a critical location for wealth management businesses. As one of the first independent firms to operate in the country under this FINMA license, we're excited to set the stage for something new here."

"We're seeing a lot of changes within larger financial institutions, especially after Covid-19, creating a need for independent firms to offer access to investment solutions," said Frederic Turrettini, Partner. "We saw an opportunity here. I'm thrilled to join Azura, whose independent platform and diverse team will allow us to deliver on our shared goal of building lasting relationships with our clients with an absolute focus on excellence."

Frederic brings nearly three decades of experience advising UHNW & Single Family Office clients globally. He joins Azura from Credit Suisse, where he served as Head of UHNW Swiss Romande & Deputy Head of UHNW Switzerland.

This news represents the latest in a series of growth initiatives for Azura since its founding in June 2019. Earlier this month, the firm hired Partners Robert Agnew former Managing Director for High Growth Founders and Investors at Barclays Private Bank, and Rahul Ahuja, who spent 12 years at Aviva PLC's asset management business, to the firm's London office.

In under two years, the firm has expanded across four offices, and nearly tripled the size of its team and increased revenues by 4.5 times between 2019 to 2020. Azura will continue to explore new opportunities for future growth of its global offering.

Azura is a global investment office that provides UHNW entrepreneurs & Single Family Offices wealth management, investment advisory and investment banking solutions, overseeing approximately $2.5 billion in client assets globally, including $1.5 billion under advisory and $1 billion introduced, as of June 30, 2021. Established in June 2019, Azura is a global partnership that was founded with a vision of building lasting relationships with an absolute focus on independence, excellence, and leadership through a holistic and global client-centric approach.

