Global Intraoral Scanners Market is Estimated to hit a Revenue of US$ 644.8 Mn by 2022, and Further Expand at a CAGR of 7.6% to Breach US$ 1.3 Bn Value by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Intraoral Scanners Market is projected to display growth at a lucrative CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of intraoral scanners, and growing incidence of oral diseases are the key trends driving the market for intraoral scanners.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the global intraoral scanners market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 644.8 Mn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

With age, the risk of developing diseases rises correspondingly. The growing older population will spur interest in more advanced medical care facilities, diagnostic and therapeutic options. The prevalence of age-related disorders is predicted to rise with the rapid global growth in the elderly population.

The market for intraoral scanners is also being driven by an increase in dental diseases and oral cancer. Regional governments are supporting a number of research projects that give the healthcare system access to cutting-edge technology, which will advance the industry, and support market growth.

Request a Sample of this Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15768

Such governmental aid could encourage the development of novel products and boost the demand within the market throughout the predicted period. Such advancements are fuelling the demand for 3D imaging of intraoral structures.

Nearly 47.2% of Americans over 30 in the United States have periodontal disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the growing use of dental prostheses has encouraged the development of innovative dental technology, and the established global healthcare infrastructure is actively encouraging market growth.

Due to the expansion of the market's supply of licences and permits, which has broadened the selection of products, intraoral scanners are now more widely available.

Additionally, the need for more advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment and facilities will rise as the population ages. It is anticipated that the prevalence of age-related ailments would rise as the global aged population grows significantly.

To promote the sector and provide products that adhere to regulations, businesses in the market are focusing on obtaining regulatory licences. Because of the increased use of these devices, the market for intraoral scanners will develop.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The open system segment dominates the intraoral scanners market with over 2% value in 2021 due to its rising demand and ease of access.

value in 2021 due to its rising demand and ease of access. Intraoral scanners dominate the intraoral scanners market with over 2% value share in 2021 as these scanners produces realistic yet accurate images of the teeth and its surrounding structures by capturing digital expressions directly.

value share in 2021 as these scanners produces realistic yet accurate images of the teeth and its surrounding structures by capturing digital expressions directly. The dental clinics segment dominates the intraoral scanners market with nearly 7% value share in 2021, owing to the increasing chronic oral diseases and with the rise of the awareness of oral conditions.

value share in 2021, owing to the increasing chronic oral diseases and with the rise of the awareness of oral conditions. North America accounts for the highest share of around 4% of the global intraoral scanners market in 2021, due to the increased incidence of oral cancer cases, increasing elderly population, and increase in the number of product approvals in this region.

Get More Information on this Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/intraoral-scanners-market

"Over the projection period, the intraoral scanners market will experience growth due to rising oral cancer incidence and increased awareness of oral hygiene." says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Leading industry players in the intraoral scanners market are focusing on the design, introduction, and approval of innovative products as a way to expand their product offerings and expand their geographic presence.

On 22 nd October 2022 , Align technology launched the latest iTero-Exocade connector software

, Align technology launched the latest iTero-Exocade connector software Straight Smile LLC ("Byte"), a market leader in the direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner sector, was acquired by Dentsply Sirona on January 12, 2021 .

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the intraoral scanners market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global intraoral scanners market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The intraoral scanners market is segmented into three parts based on the product (intraoral scanners {benchtop intraoral scanners, stand-alone CAD/CAM, and 3D handheld scanners}, intraoral cameras, intraoral sensors, and standalone software), modality (closed system, and open system), and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practices, and ambulatory surgical centres), across seven key regions of the world.

Request for Customization for any Query @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15768

Key Market Segments Covered in Intraoral Scanners Industry Research

By Product:

Intraoral Scanners

Benchtop Intraoral Scanners



Stand-Alone CAD/CAM Scanners



3D Handheld Scanners

Intraoral Cameras

Intraoral Sensors

Stand-Alone Software

By Modality:

Closed system

Open system

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Request Methodology @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15768

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USP Analysis

4.3. Technology Assessment

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Healthcare Domain Related Research Reports:

Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market Size - Expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%, the global medical nitroglycerin sprays market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 106.3 Mn in 2022 to US$ 147.3 Mn by the end of 2030.

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Share - Sales in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market are slated to increase at a healthy 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period, topping US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, up from US$ 722.2 Mn in 2022.

Cryopreservation for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Trends - The global cryopreservation for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is currently valued at around US$ 415.9 Mn, and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 11.2% to reach US$ 969.6 Mn by 2030.

In Vitro Fertilization Banking Services Market Outlook - Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8%, the global in vitro Fertilization banking services market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 8.8 Bn by 2032.

CMO/CDMO Market Demand - Future Market Insights (FMI) sees incredible potential for the expansion of the CMO/CDMO market in the near future. The rising demand for generic medicines and biologics will pave way for the growth of the market.

Nasal Spray Market Analysis - The global nasal spray market is anticipated to garner a market value worth US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5%, procuring US$ 6 Billion during the aforementioned forecast period.

Skincare Market Value - During the forecast period 2022-2032, the global skincare market is expected to rise significantly at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market is expected to grow and reach a global market worth of US$ 131 Billion by 2022. Given this rising demand and rising growth, the global skincare industry is predicted to reach US$ 230.21 Billion by 2032.

Sterilants Market Type - The growing demand for sterilized environments (in terms of sterilized surgical instruments and equipment) and surging demand for compatible sterilants has driven opportunities for manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Forecast - The demand for cancer treatment medications is increasing at a high pace, which is expected to create growth opportunities in the market. The demand for pharmaceutical caps and closures for anti-cancer drugs is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2031.

U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market Growth - The declining fertility rates and growing awareness about ovulation testing are driving the digital ovulation test kits market in the U.S. High costs and low accuracy of IVF treatment is another major factor increasing demand for digital ovulation test kit in the country

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights