Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market to Surpass USD 8.11 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments - By Product (Powder Delivery Device, Liquid Delivery Device, Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers, and Others), By Dosage (Unit-dose and Multi-dose) By Application (Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorder, Vaccination, Pain Management, and Others), By End-user (Personal Use, Hospitals/Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 4.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 8.11 billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2031. The increasing chronic disease prevalence is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Teleflex Incorporated

AptarGroup, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vectura Group plc

Recipharm AB

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd

Nemera Development S.A.

OptiNose Inc

Others

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include product, dosage, application, end-user, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights

On the basis of region, the global intranasal drug delivery devices market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, owing to government approval for using intranasal drug delivery devices such as nasal powder and nasal sprays.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to the rising R&D activities in countries such as China.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Intranasal drug delivery is widely used to treat nasal polyposis or rhinitis. Drugs are inhaled into the nasal cavity and transported into the nervous system.

It's an alternative to the systemic availability of drugs restricted to intravenous administration.

Introduction of off-patent drugs for respiratory care to reconcile the supply of MDIs and DPIs is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Rising research and development activities are projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The liquid delivery device segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid delivery devices are convenient for topical indications where humidification counters the dryness and crusting repeatedly accompanying chronic nasal diseases.

The unit-dose device segment is anticipated to hold a major revenue share of the market, as it is used in urgent treatments.

segment is anticipated to hold a major revenue share of the market, as it is used in urgent treatments. The respiratory disorders segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD among people.

Read 289 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments - by Product (Powder Delivery Device, Liquid Delivery Device, Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers, and Others), By Dosage (Unit-dose and Multi-dose) By Application (Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorder, Vaccination, Pain Management, and Others), By End-user (Personal Use, Hospitals/Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Product

Powder Delivery Device

Liquid Delivery Device

Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers

Others

Dosage

Unit-dose

Multi-dose

Application

(Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorder

Vaccination

Pain Management and Others

End-user

Personal Use

Hospitals/Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

