Global Insurance Symposium Returns in April 2022

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) has announced its 2022 conference will be held on April 19 – 21. The event will take place at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Since its inception in 2014, GIS has had thousands of attendees from over a dozen countries participate.

This event, which is now open for registration, aims to help insurance professionals from around the world discover what's next, prepare for tomorrow and solve the future. The theme of this year's event is "What Will Insurance Look Like in 2030?"

It will focus on timely and relevant themes of global risk; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); dynamic panel discussions; and engaging networking opportunities for attendees. All participants will be assigned to a cross-industry cohort facilitated by an insurance thought leader to help guide discussions and offer additional insights.

"The 2022 Global Insurance Symposium will convene insurtech and fintech thought leaders and innovators from around the world to collaboratively spur new ideas and share best practices to help shape the future of the insurance industry," said Jay Byers, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Greater Des Moines is an insurance global hub and this event attracts speakers and attendees who are the top-level leaders in insurance."

The three-day symposium, will offer a full agenda for participants, including an Insurtech Expo, presentations by insurtech entrepreneurs from the Global Insurance Accelerator, several panels and sessions featuring insurance industry leaders and state insurance commissioners, and networking opportunities.

"This is an important event that you won't want to miss for those in or around the insurance industry," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Whether you lead an insurer, are an interested regulator or have founded a startup focusing on insurtech, there is something for everyone. The 2022 Global Insurance Symposium will help position all leaders in the various parts of our industry to meet current and future challenges."

As the 2022 Global Insurance Symposium approaches, organizers are continuing to carefully monitor all COVID-related concerns and develop comprehensive conference protocols to ensure the health and safety of all who attend.

Early Bird registration is available through February 5 and offers attendees $100 in savings. For more information and to register, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:

Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms. For more information, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

