Global Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027, Owing to Increasing Automation in Insurance Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of digital technology, insurance carriers are presented with the opportunity to differentiate themselves from other agile market players by providing enhanced customer experience. The insurance policy administration systems software provides complete control over core policy processes such as selling, billing and creation of insurance policies. The conventional insurance providers and bancassurance companies amongst others are adopting this software to leverage maximum insurance experience and technical proficiency. These lucrative benefits among others is contributing towards the growth of global insurance policy administration systems software market.

The growing collaboration between traditional insurance providers and InsurTech firms showcases potential growth opportunity for the Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market. The traditional insurance providers are primarily aiming to enhance customer service capabilities along with keeping pace with consumer's requirement of digital enhancements. Moreover, a reduction in the cost of processing claims through digitization of the process, provides revenue improvement opportunities to the end users. The major areas witnessing investments for automation in the insurance industry are product development, marketing, distribution, claims and pricing.

The technological advancements such as blockchain and big data are enabling both, established companies and InsurTech firms to comply with the changing demands of the consumers. Furthermore, a greater prevalence of integrated solutions is being observed in the global insurance policy administration systems software market. DXC Technology Company, offers an integrated solutions which combines insurance applications, infrastructure and business processes services. The technology, thus aids the insurance providers in their process of digital transformation. Hence, the increasing adoption of technology solutions for automation of the insurance industry is anticipated to further propel the growth of global insurance policy administration systems software market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market stood at US$ 8,143.07 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,120.74 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Report:

Integrated insurance policy administration systems software solutions is expected to retain highest market share over the forecast period, owing to growing need among traditional insurance providers to

The growing urge among traditional insurance providers towards automation of their policy administration processes is supplementing the growth of global insurance policy administration systems software market

Some of the major market participants in the global insurance policy administration systems software market are Oracle, FIS, DXC Technology Company and EXL.

Global Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market

By Offering

Standalone Software



Integrated Platform

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based



On Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End Users

Conventional Insurance Providers



Bancassurance Companies



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Norway







Sweden





The Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxemburg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





New Zealand





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights