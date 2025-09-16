Global Innovation Spotlight Shines on Shanghai as EmTech China 2025 Launches in Jing'an

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The event EmTech China 2025 kicked off on September 12 at Shanghai's Shibei Hi-Tech Park in Jing'an District. The summit gathered dozens of the world's leading scientists, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the future of technology and global collaboration. Over two days, participants engaged in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and the annual unveiling of the 50 Smartest Companies in China (TR50) list.

image

EmTech, MIT Technology Review's flagship conference series, is among the most influential global gatherings in emerging technology. Since its debut in China in 2018, EmTech China has become a key platform for Asia-Pacific technological exchange. Past editions have also been hosted in major innovation hubs including Boston, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Delhi.

Over two days, participants explored six core themes:

- Global Cooperation in a Changing World

- From Lab to Market: The Path of Emerging Technologies

- The Match Point of the AI Explosion

- Bring Code to the Physical World

- Building Blocks Toward a Sustainable Future

- The Next Wave of Emerging Technologies

Keynote speakers included Nobel laureate Andre Geim, CAS academicians Tan Weihong and Zhu Meifang, and John A. Rogers, a member of all five U.S. national academies. They presented research on 2D materials, molecular medicine, fiber materials, and bioelectronics, illustrating a central trend: fundamental scientific breakthroughs are accelerating industrial applications at an unprecedented pace.

The event concluded successfully, leaving a resonant message: the true value of technology lies in its tangible contributions to industry and its capacity to address societal challenges. Hosted at Shibei Hi-Tech Park in Jing'an District, Shanghai—a hub that embodies the vision of "in Jing'an, for Shanghai, connecting China, linking the world"—the summit leveraged the park's integrated innovation ecosystem and dynamic industrial environment, providing fertile ground for translating cutting-edge ideas into real-world solutions and measurable impact.

EmTech China's successful establishment in Jing'an not only highlights the district's strategic position in China's technology landscape but also signals its proactive stance in connecting with the world's leading innovation resources. Moving forward, insights from EmTech China 2025 are expected to converge with the innovative momentum of "Dynamic Jing'an" and Shibei Hi-Tech Park, delivering practical solutions and valuable Chinese perspectives to the global technology landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773111/image.jpg