Global Innovation Converges in Seoul as COMEUP 2025 Kicks Off Three-Day Festival

* Korea welcomes 275 startups from 46 countries for a gathering of founders, investors, and global corporations.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS, Minister Sungsook Han) and the Korea Startup Forum (KSF, Chairman Sangwoo Han) announced that COMEUP 2025, Korea's largest global startup festival, officially opened on Wednesday, December 10 at COEX Seoul. Launched in 2019, COMEUP has grown into a premier platform where innovative startups, global and domestic investors, and major corporations gather to exchange insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

COMEUP 2025_ Recode the Future — Officially Opens in Seoul

Established in 2019, COMEUP has evolved into a major annual event connecting the Korean startup ecosystem with partners from around the world. The 2025 festival runs through December 12 under the theme "Recode the Future," emphasizing the role of startups in shaping new technological, social, and industrial frontiers. The opening ceremony featured Jinwoo Kim, CEO of the AI search engine startup LINER, who delivered an AI-assisted performance underscoring the idea that while artificial intelligence can forecast what lies ahead, startups possess the ability to redefine it.

The festival features 275 startups from 46 countries, with seven nations hosting pavilions to present their ecosystems and promising companies. Global thought leaders are delivering keynotes and joining thematic sessions, including HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin and Rebellions CEO Sunghyun Park, who will discuss how emerging technologies and entrepreneurial insight can reshape the future. Conference tracks cover themes such as climate tech innovation, AI-driven shifts in the mobile app landscape, the rise of Gen-Z founders, and stories from entrepreneurial families.

COMEUP 2025 also serves as a bridge between startups and global investors. A wide network of VCs, CVCs, ACs, and major corporations is participating to exchange insights and identify new collaboration opportunities. Thirty-five leading companies are operating booths and hosting on-site meetings with startups. More than 2,000 business matchmaking sessions are scheduled, providing substantive pathways for investment and partnership building.

In addition to the core programs, a series of side events are taking place across the venue. These include the OpenData X AI Challenge, designed to offer real-world validation opportunities for AI startups; the Challenge! K-Startup 2025 Grand Finale, Korea's largest multi-ministry startup competition; and the K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day, featuring top international startup teams.

Highlights from COMEUP 2025 will be available for replay on the official COMEUP YouTube channel.

comeup.org

https://www.youtube.com/@COMEUP_org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843462/Attached__COMEUP_2025__Recode_the_Future___Officially_Opens_in_Seoul.jpg