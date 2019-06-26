Global Inline Process Refractometers Market to Reach US$112.40 mn by 2025 as Food and Beverages Industry Expands Rapidly

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has recently published its new report, titled 'Global Inline Process Refractometers Market Research Report 2019.' It is a specialized and in-depth study of the key market trends and the evolving machinery and equipment industry. This report aims to provide an overview of the global inline process refractometers market with detailed segment assessment, regional analysis, and competitive landscape present in the market.

According to the report the global inline process refractometers market is expected to grow to US$112.40 mn by 2025 from US$73.13 mn in the year 2018. The market will register at a robust CAGR of 6.33% throughout the forecast period.

Global Inline Process Refractometers Market: Drivers and Restraints

In recent years, the global inline process refractometers market has been witnessing substantial growth. A refractometer is an instrument, which is used to measure the refractive index of materials. Continuous advancement in technologies and rapid infrastructural advancements are propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Refractometers are usually used for measuring the substances present in sugar and salt. Therefore, increasing consciousness towards consumption of same has led to a growth of the market.

In addition, factors such as innovative technologies results in automatic measures for analyzing refractometry, growing interest of investors, and favorable funding by the government are responsible for the growth opportunities in the market. Moreover, the rising trend of automation is aiding the market growth in the near future.

However, a lack of adoption of refractometers among manufacturers due to adjustment concerns is expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Inline Process Refractometers Market: Geographical Outlook

North America is expected gain a significant share in the inline process refractometers market due to growing food and beverages industry. Asia Pacific is also likely to grow due to the increasing trend for automation and research and development activities in this region. Europe is also estimated to do well because of stringent government regulations pertaining to measurements.

Global Inline Process Refractometers Market: Segment Analysis

The global inline process refractometers market is segmented on the basis of application and product type. The product type segment includes measurement accuracy ±0.5%, measurement accuracy ±0.05%, measurement accuracy ±0.2%, measurement accuracy ±0.1%, and others (±0.3%, etc.). The application segment includes the pulp & paper industry, chemical industry, petrochemical industry, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others (textiles, research and science, etc.)

Global Inline Process Refractometers Market: Key Players

The leading players operating in the global inline process refractometers market are LSC, K-Patents (Vaisala), Afab Enterprises, Atago, MISCO, Schmidt + Haensch GmbH&Co, Maselli Misure, A.KRUSS Optronic GmbH, EMC, and Anton Paar GmbH.

Global Inline Process Refractometers Market: Competitive Landscape

Strategies such as product development, innovative technologies, and joint ventures are expected to help the companies boost their share. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of these companies. The competitive landscape and its nature has been explained in complete detail for absolute clarity. Analysts also state that companies focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their business and gain revenue for the company.

