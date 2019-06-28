Global Industrial Yarn Market Witnesses a Definite Rise as Automotive Industry Accelerates in Top Gear

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research report has recently published a comprehensive study about the global industrial yarn market. The research discusses the future of this market in complete detail. The research report, titled "Global Industrial Yarn Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025", sheds light on the dynamic market trends and the lucrative opportunities. It discusses the reasons for rapid growth of the market due to industrialization and highlights the contribution made by emerging economies.

The research report also provides historic figures and estimated market figures. It estimates the possible CAGR for the global industrial yarn market to map the trajectory of the market. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with accurate and precise analysis. In addition, it also provides segmentation of the global industrial yarn market to explain the impact of each on the overall market.

Global Industrial Yarn Market: Drivers

The demand for industrial yarn has been on a continuous rise as it used to manufacture highly durable fabrics that are used in challenging conditions. Industrial yarn is known to be exceptionally durable, high in strength, elasticity, and resistant to abrasion. Manufacturers are also focussing on designing industrial yarn to be quick drying in nature. All of these factors lend a unique functionality to the fabrics that are woven out this type of yarn. In recent years, efforts to make industrial yarn heat resistant have also fared well for the market.

Investments in making customized yarns, such as chemical resistant yarn, have opened up newer opportunities for the global industrial yarn market. Growing application of industrial yarn in automotive and aerospace industry and for military purposes have given the overall market a massive impetus. Increasing focus on safety and security of personnel working in harsh conditions has also fuelled market growth. Analysts anticipate that increasing investments in manufacturing activities, especially in the emerging economies, is expected to bode well for the global industrial yarn market during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Yarn Market: Segmentation

In terms of product, the global industrial yarn market is segmented into polyester, nylon, aramid, and others. The report predicts that the polyester segment will dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, flame resistant feature of aramid is expected to boost the said segment as well. In terms of application, the global market is segmented into commercial, household, and others. Out of these, the commercial segment is expected to expand due to emphasis on safety of personnel in various working conditions.

Global Industrial Yarn Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of region, the global industrial yarn market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market as emerging economies are witnessing a soaring rise of the automotive industry. Furthermore, rapid pace of industrialization in Asia Pacific is also expected to bode well for the overall market in the coming years.

Global Industrial Yarn Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players studied in the research report are Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd, Barnet GmbH, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers, Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Spentex Industries Ltd, Nylon Industrial Yarn, Reliance Industries Limited, Beaver Manufacturing Company, Inc, Cahaya Chia Port Klang Sdn. Bhd., Conneaut Industries, Inc., and LKY Mills.

