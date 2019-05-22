Global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market 2019-2025 Analysis, Key Players, Demands, Growth Rate, Industry Status, Size and Forecast

PUNE, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Industry Report, 2019-2025 research in its online database. In 2018, a total of 156,400 industrial robots were sold in China, soaring by 14.97% on an annualized basis, making China be the largest consumer of industrial robots in the world for six consecutive years. The burgeoning development of industrial robots is facilitated by the two below. First, the applied markets-- automobile, high-end equipment manufacturing and electronics & appliances -- have developed radically; second, the innovation capability of Chinese industrial robots has been improved progressively and localization of core components has risen.

Concerning robot types, articulated handling robot still prevailed in 2018, and its strong sales growth serves as a stimulus for the quality improvement of Chinese robots. By application, handling and welding robots are still in a dominant position, and the sales volume of robots for processing (laser cutting, mechanical cutting, deburring, polishing, etc.) also increased a lot.

Get Discount on Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2228051

Speed reducer, controller and servo system are the core components of an industrial robot, sharing more than 70% of the total cost. In recent years, China has made remarkable progress in localization of controllers and servo systems, but has tried in vain in mass production of speed reducers due to the high technical barriers. The Chinese speed reducer market has been monopolized by Japanese companies (Nabtesco's RV speed reducers occupy about 60%, and Harmonica's harmonic speed reducers make up about 15%), while Chinese players rely on imports heavily. In the future, only breakthroughs have been made in speed reducer can bring a rosy outlook for Chinese robots.

At present, Switzerland ABB, Germany KUKA, Japan FANUC and Yaskawa occupy about 60% of the Chinese industrial robot market, and they are scrambling for more, particularly quicker expansion in 2018.

In the meantime, Chinese industrial robot producers performed brilliantly as well in 2018. ESTUN earned the revenue of RMB735 million from industrial robots and intelligent manufacturing systems in 2018, an upsurge of 50.28% over last year, and with an anticipated growth rate of 20% in 2019. Brotherobot outperformed its goal by selling 15,788 manipulators and 5,137 robots (compared with only 351 units in 2017), and ranked first in China by the sales volume of robots made in China. EFORT officially rolled out a new generation of ER3B-C10 robot, and in February 2019 it started its next-generation intelligent industrial robot R&D and industrialization project.

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2228051

Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Industry Report, 2019-2025 by ResearchInChina focuses on the following:

Market size, market structure, key enterprises, etc. of global industrial robots;

Development history, market size, supply and demand, market structure, investment and development prospect, etc. of Chinese industrial robots;

Market size, business structure, future trends, etc. of Chinese key industrial robot components (speed reducer, controller and servo system);

10 key global companies including ABB, KUKA, FANUC and Yaskawa (industrial robot business, layout in China , future planning, etc.);

, future planning, etc.); 23 key Chinese companies including SIASUN Robot & Automation, Shanghai STEP Electric, ESTUN, EFORT and Brotherobot (operation, industrial robot business, R&D, future strategy, etc.)

For More Details inquire at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2228051

Table of Contents:

1. Overview of Industrial Robot

2. Global Industrial Robot Industry

3. Development of Industrial Robot in China

4 Core Components for Industrial Robot in China

5. Major Chinese Industrial Robot Companies

6. Major Global Industrial Robot Companies

7. Summary and Forecast

Another Related Research Report Global and Chinese Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Industry, 2018 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Industrial Robot Speed Reducer manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The companies include: Nabtesco, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., SUMITOMO, SEJINIGB, SPINEA, Shaanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development Co., Ltd, Leader Drive, Nantong Zhenkang Imp.& Exp. Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengfengtai Reducer MF and etc.

Order a Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1707400

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports