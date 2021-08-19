Global Industrial Enzymes Market Generated ~$5.7 Billion Revenue in 2020, North America Was the Largest market, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning demand for multifunctional enzymes such as proteases and carbohydrases, in the food and beverage industry, increasing environmental concerns, mushrooming demand for enzymes in the nutraceutical sector, and soaring requirement for bioethanol are the major factors fueling the expansion of the global industrial enzymes market. Because of these factors, industrial enzymes market generated ~5.7 billion revenue in 2020 and is predicted to exhibit significant growth rate during 2021 and 2030, says P&S Intelligence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of many countries imposed strict lockdowns, which massively reduced the operations of many manufacturers. This, in turn, massively affected production and sales. Moreover, major market players began working on producing COVID-related products, which caused a sharp fall in the market revenue. However, with the situation becoming normal and industrial activities resuming, the industrial enzymes market is predicted to exhibit strong resurgence.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-enzymes-market/report-sample

Depending on type, the industrial enzymes market is categorized into proteases, carbohydrases, lipases, and polymerases. Out of these, the carbohydrases category dominated the market in 2020. This is ascribed to the usage of this enzyme in several industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and animal feed.

The industrial enzymes market is also divided, on the basis of source, into plant, animal, and microorganism categories. Amongst these, the microorganism category contributed the highest revenue to the market in 2020, and it is predicted to surge sharply in the forthcoming years. This is credited to the fact that several enzymes are made from fungi, yeast, and bacteria. The enzymes sourced from fungi are extensively used in the preparation of different food products such as dairy items, processed fruits, baked goods, soy sauce, and beer.

Browse in-depth report on Industrial Enzymes Market Research Report: By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases), Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals), Application (Food & Beverage, Bioethanol, Detergent, Textile & Leather, Paper & Pulp, Wastewater Treatment, Animal Feed) - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-enzymes-market

Globally, North America dominated the industrial enzymes market in 2020. The surging number of clinical trials for creating potent drugs, enactment of strict regulations regarding drug discovery, implementation of supportive policies regarding biofuel production, existence of global players, and the development of green diesel, dynamic food and beverage products, biopolymers, and biofuels are driving the expansion of the market in the region.

The players operating in the global industrial enzymes market are focusing on developing and launching new products to gain a significant edge in the market. For example, Chr. Hansen Holding AS developed its new product called Sweety Y-1, for dairy producers to prepare sweeter items without using too much sugar, in May 2019. This product converts the already existing sugars in milk into glucose by utilizing lactose.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=industrial-enzymes-market

BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Associated British Foods plc, DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol LLC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Novus International Inc., Enzyme Development Corporation, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S are some of the major industrial enzymes market players.

Browse Other Related Reports

Bioethanol Market - Globally, the North American bioethanol market generated the highest revenue in 2020, and it is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market - Currently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest cosmetic chemicals market, as it is the most-populous region in the world. This creates a huge demand for cosmetic products and, in turn, of the chemicals that go into them.

Chlorobenzene Market - Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the chlorobenzene market during the historical period (2015–2020), and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence