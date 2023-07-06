Global In-Mold Labelling Market Expected to Reach 4,000 Mn by 2027. Explore 4 Key Insights of the In-Mold Labelling market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global, Middle East & KSA In-Molds Labeling Market Ecosystem

Global, Middle East & KSA In-mold labeling market is in the growing phase. The Sheet fed In-Mold labels market in Middle East & Africa is heavily dominated by Gulf Cooperation mainly comprising of UAE and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the In-mold labeling market is currently witnessing new entrants, that are offering innovative and more sustainable products. However, the sheet fed label market is largely dominated by a few companies like Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing and Al Jawad, which control majority share of the market, yet in recent years more companies have been coping up and growing themselves such as Safeer Pac and Al Marai.

Rising demand in Food & Beverage, Household Care and Cosmetics industry is majorly driving IML market growth because of the high barrier layers of polypropylene which make the in-mold labels appropriate for food & beverage and cosmetic industry as it increases the shelf life of the product.

With rising demand for recyclable label solutions, Sheetfed IML provides industry with huge opportunities to foray into sustainable packaging substitutes

Sheet-fed is better suited for IML products such as body lotions, shampoo containers, hair oil and more, whereas, narrow-web printing is widely used in roll spread packaging, snacks category.

1. Rising demand for Eco-Friendly Sheet Fed Labels:

Rising demand for Eco-Friendly labels solutions like use of biodegradable plastic in-mold labeling is fueling growth in the in-mold labeling market as the biodegradable plastics are made from renewable resources and are designed to break down over time into natural, non-toxic substances.

This eliminates the environmental impacts of traditional plastic packaging and helps to reduce waste. Furthermore, with increasing use of eco-friendly sheet fed labels the manufacturers are able to increase their profits as eco-friendly sheets helps in cost reduction and also makes the manufacturing process more efficient.

2. Inclination towards attractive packaging:

In mold labeling technology helps the manufacturers to create highly detailed and intricate labeling designs that are integrated into the body of the container, providing a durable and attractive solution for product branding and differentiation.

For example, a cosmetic company may use in-mold labelling to create a unique and eye-catching design for their product packaging which helps to distinguish the product from their competitor and reinforces the brand identity.

Furthermore, no-label look & multi-colored prints on consumer products acts as a lucrative marketing opportunity and an efficient branding tool for sheet fed printing.

3. High Product Security:

Special inks like Security inks can provide high security to the product in in-mold labeling market. Security inks are designed to be difficult to duplicate, or reproduce, providing an additional layer of protection against counterfeiting.

For instance, a pharmaceuticals company may use in-mold labeling features such as microtext, holograms or UV- fluorescing elements, making it difficult for counterfeiters to replicate and easy for consumer to identify authentic products, thus fueling the growth in the KSA in-mold labeling market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Globally, Middle East & KSA In-mold Labeling Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven majorly by increasing inclination towards aesthetically appealing no-label look, environmental sustainability, & cost-effectiveness" by Ken Research observed that Global, Middle East & KSA In-mold labeling market is in the growing phase, growing at CAGR of 7% for KSA & Middle East market and Globally 2% between 2019-2022 owning to the increasing investments, positive impact of covid-19, growing demand for sheet fed labels, inclination towards attractive packaging and high product security.

Market Taxonomy

Global In-Mold Labelling

By Print Technology

Offset Lithography

Flexography

Roto Gravure

Screen Letterpress

Inkjet

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Household Care

Cosmetic

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

Europe

Asia Pacific

North Americans

Middle East

Others

Middle East & KSA In-Mold Labelling:

By Print Technology

Offset Lithography

Flexography

Roto Gravure

Screen Letterpress

Inkjet

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Household Care

Cosmetic

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

