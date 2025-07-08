Global In-flight Catering Services Market to Surpass USD 34 Billion by 2030: MarkNtel Advisors (Leading By - Emirates Flight Catering, Sky Chef, IGS Catering Services, Gate Gourmet, Flying Food Groups)

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gobal In-flight Catering Services Market size projected to surge from USD 22 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 34 billion by 2030, expanding at a compelling CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period of 2025-2030, according to the latest analysis by MarkNtel Advisors.

This anticipated expansion is largely attributed to the swift increase in global air passengers—both domestic and international—driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle shifts, and rapid urbanization across developing nations. Coupled with the consistent growth of the global aviation industry, these factors are elevating the demand for high-quality in-flight catering services.

Industry Size, Revenue and Highlights:

Market Value in 2024: USD 22 Billion

Projected Valuation by 2030: USD 34 Billion

Forecast Period CAGR: 9.12% (2025–2030)

Base Year: 2024 | Historical Years: 2020–2023

Key Driver:

As air travel continues to soar, airlines are focusing on enhancing the flying experience to meet rising consumer expectations. High-quality meals and diverse catering options, including vegan, gluten-free, and halal offerings, are becoming standard to accommodate various dietary needs. This shift highlights the industry's dedication to passenger satisfaction and reflects the evolving landscape of inflight services. As more travelers take to the skies, the inflight catering market is expanding, showcasing how airlines are prioritizing a better onboard experience for all passengers.

Competitive Landscape (Top In-flight Catering Services Companies Worldwide)

Gate Gourmet

Emirates Flight Catering

Flying Food Groups

Cathay Pacific Catering Services

Sky Chef

Dnata

IGS Catering Services

Jetfinity

LSG Sky Chefs

Newrest International Group

Others

Based on Food Type: Meals Segment Leads the In-Flight Catering Services Market

Meals are the top choice in the In-flight Catering Services Market, particularly ready-to-eat options designed for travelers. These convenient meals are essential for busy passengers, especially on long flights. The growing focus on health and wellness has fueled demand for healthier, nutritious choices that align with various dietary preferences. In response, companies are innovating meal solutions that combine convenience, cultural diversity, and nutritional value, significantly enhancing the dining experience for airline passengers and driving growth in the in-flight catering services market.

Based on Flight Type: Full-Service Carriers Segment Lead the In-flight Catering Service Industry

Full-service carriers (FSCs) held the largest share of the Global In-flight Catering Service Market, as travelers increasingly seek comprehensive travel experiences. The demand for catering services on FSCs has grown due to passengers' appreciation for amenities like in-flight entertainment and complimentary meals. These airlines typically provide superior service, featuring comfortable seating and dedicated cabin crews, especially on long-haul and nonstop flights. As the number of long-haul journeys rises, so does the need for quality meals, driving significant growth in the overall market.

In-flight Catering Services Market Research Report: List of Tables

Table 1: Market Segmentation by Food Type Table 2: Market Size and Analysis by Revenues (Global In-Flight Catering Services) Table 3: Global In-Flight Catering Services Market (2025–2030): Detailed Segment Analysis By Food Type (Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others) By Flight Type (Full-Service Carriers, Low-Cost Carriers, Hybrid, Others) By Aircraft Class (Economy Class, Business Class/ First Class) By Region ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East & Africa , Asia-Pacific ) Table 4: Market Size and Analysis by Aircraft Class Table 5: Country-wise Analysis of the In-Flight Catering Services Market in North America Table 6: Revenue Shares by Company in the In-Flight Catering Services Market Table 7: Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in the Market Table 8: Market Size and Analysis by Region ( Asia-Pacific ) Table 9: Competitor Placement in Markntel Quadrant Table 10: Company Profiles of Key Players in the In-Flight Catering Market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the expected growth rate of the global in-flight catering services market from 2025 to 2030? How big will the in-flight catering market services by 2030? What are the major trends driving the in-flight catering services industry? Which region is leading the global in-flight catering services market? Who are the key players in the in-flight catering services market? How are airlines improving in-flight meal quality to attract more passengers? What types of meals are most popular in in-flight catering services? How is the demand for vegan, gluten-free, or halal airline meals impacting the market? What is the role of low-cost carriers in shaping in-flight catering trends? How does in-flight catering differ between full-service and budget airlines? What innovations are being introduced in in-flight food packaging and sustainability? How do airlines manage food quality and taste at high altitudes? How are airline partnerships with celebrity chefs influencing the in-flight catering market? What challenges are faced by catering providers in the airline industry?

