Global Immersion Cooling Market Size to grow to about USD 3844.6 million by 2028 - Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Immersion Cooling Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 3844.6 million by 2028 from USD 248.0 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 16.2 % over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

Immersion cooling is the method of reducing heat in hardware by submerging the components in thermally conductive dielectric liquid. This procedure is predominantly used in data centers since it is more efficient than air conditioning. Components such as CPUs, hardware, GPUs, ASICs, drives, and memory, among others are cooled using this process.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Outlook (2022-2029)

Increase in the number of data centers, technologically advancements in the field, along with the surging R&D investments are augmenting the outlook of this industry sphere.

Furthermore, growing focus of data centers to reduce their overall operational costs is creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, stringent carbon emission regulations, widespread internet proliferation, and prompt digitalization are adding momentum to the development of this business vertical.

Moreover, surge in the disposable income of the masses, booming IT sector, and emergence of notable players in the field are aiding the expansion of the Global Immersion Cooling Market.

Besides, rising popularity of cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology is accelerating the growth of this industry.

On the contrary, availability of favourable cooling substitutes and high initial investment costs are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Immersion Cooling Market are Fujitsu Limited, Dug Technology, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Liquid Stack, Midas Green Technologies, Asperitas, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company, LiquidCool Solutions, ExaScaler Inc.

These aforementioned companies are trying to improve their market position by using various business centric tactics. They are involving in mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships, among others to successfully meet their decided goals and accrue significant returns.

Segmental Outlook

By Product:

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

By Application:

High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Artificial Intelligence

Others

By Cooling Liquid:

Mineral Oil

Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids

Deionized Water

Others

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Immersion Cooling Market?

North America is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue share. This is attributable to the increasing number of data centers, widespread internet proliferation, harsh climatic conditions in various locations, along with growing R&D investments in the field.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing product segment in this industry sphere?

The single-phase segment is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing segments in this marketplace owing to the highly affordable nature of the single-phase immersion cooling systems.

Which application segment is expected to amass notable gains over 2022-2029?

The cryptocurrency mining segment is poised to garner significant returns over the stipulated timeframe due to the fact that the mining of these digital currencies requires a high amount of power/electricity. This in turn escalates the need for effective cooling systems.

Which is the most dominant cooling liquid segment in this business sphere?

The fluorocarbon-based fluids segment had emerged as one of the most dominant cooling liquid segment in this market. This is ascribed to the inert and non-reactive nature of these fluids.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This industry vertical has been garnering massive traction over the stipulated timeline due to a wide array of factors.

There has been an escalating demand for ample server space across the globe. This has necessitated the adoption of efficient cooling systems. It is evident that AI, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, cloud computing, and blockchain technology, among others process a high volume of data. The related components that store, process, and deliver a large amount of data tend to heat quickly. Immersion cooling solutions are powered with the ability to handle heat loads more efficiently than air cooling systems. This in turn is stimulating the outlook of this business vertical.

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrency is another growth catalyst for this marketplace. Due to widespread digitalization, digital assets have gained massive traction. Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amount of energy and thus generates high amount of heat. Bitcoins, Ethereum, and other electronic currencies require frequent cooling. These factors are adding momentum to the development of this industry sphere.

Various nations face extreme climatic conditions. Data centers located in Deserts, Nordic regions, and other places that are prone to extreme heat and natural disasters face difficulties in maintaining a favorable temperature. Even air cooling systems fluctuate due to the volatility of the weather. In such cases, immersion cooling systems are of great help. These systems do not require much water to function unlike traditional cooling systems. They can withstand volatile and harsh climatic conditions are therefore can be used to cool components stored in various industrial facilities as well. This in turn is paving lucrative prospects for this marketplace to amass notable gains.

On Special Requirement Immersion Cooling Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In June 2021, Submer inked a partnership deal with ASA Computers to jointly develop a solution to help the data center industry in reducing overall operating and utility costs.

