Global Hospitality Investment Group Provides Mezzanine Loan for Refinancing of Wilde by Staycity London Liverpool Street

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hospitality Investment Group ("GHIG"), a hospitality-focused real estate investment firm, today announced it has provided a mezzanine loan facility to support the refinancing of the Wilde by Staycity London Liverpool Street (the "Asset"). GHIG acted as joint Mezzanine Lender and Mezzanine Arranger for the transaction alongside a leading global investment firm.

This financing enables the borrower, Glenwell Group, to refinance its existing development loan from Oaknorth Bank, which matured following the asset's practical completion in Summer 2024. Alpha Property Lending provided the senior loan facility as part of the overall capital restructuring.

The Asset is a recently developed, 106-key freehold aparthotel located on Middlesex Street in the heart of the City of London, a short walk from Liverpool Street station. It comprises a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments and features a design-led ground floor food and beverage (F&B) outlet. Additionally, the property benefits from a long-term, institutional fixed lease with Staycity, under their premium Wilde brand, and holds an EPC rating of A.

James Gibbs, Managing Director & Head of Europe at GHIG, commented: "Having built a long-standing relationship with Glenwell Group over many years, we are delighted to support them in refinancing this best-in-class asset, which they successfully developed during the challenging COVID period. This deal exemplifies our ability to invest across the capital structure and navigate complex situations requiring pragmatic and flexible solutions. This facility provides the borrower with the necessary timeframe for the asset to stabilise and to maximise value over the coming years."

Sebastien Gottraux, Vice President at GHIG, said: "It is great to complete another transaction in the UK following the recently announced Sutton Point deal, but this time on the credit side of the balance sheet. We leveraged our deep operational expertise to rigorously underwrite the Wilde by Staycity London Liverpool Street, allowing us to gain comfort with a leverage profile beyond the capability of a traditional lender."

Global Hospitality Investment Group (GHIG) is a hospitality-focused real estate private equity firm, led and founded by Kevin Colket, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

GHIG currently has approximately $400m of assets under management, and its executives have invested over $5 billion of capital across the US, Europe, and Asia, consistently delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. Across the US and Europe, GHIG executes an opportunistic and value-add investment strategy targeting single assets, portfolios, and corporate opportunities throughout the capital structure.