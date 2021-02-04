Global High Purity Quartz Market Picks Up Speed with Investments in Semiconductor Industry, States Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Fairfield Market Research states that the global high purity quartz market is estimated to reach US$1.13 Bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast years of 2021 to 2025. In the past decades, solar PV has quickly evolved from being a niche market into a standard electric source as end users are vying to find solutions for increasing carbon emissions. Thus, the rise in demand for PV installations in residential and commercial sectors is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Growing Fabrication Facilities and Indispensable Use of Electronics to Drive Use of High Purity Quartz in Semiconductors

Semiconductors are expected to lead the global market for HPQ as they are an indispensable part of electronic products. The superior quality of high purity quartz enables excellent conductivity in semiconductors. The report predicts that the semiconductor industry will exhibit a CAGR of 7%-10% during the forecast period. This is directly expected to generate significant revenue for the global market in the coming years. Rise in the number of fabrication facilities, increasing purchasing power to spend on electronics and the introduction of superior electronics is projected to drive the segment to new heights in the coming years.

Get Sample of this Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-high-purity-quartz-market/

Investments in 5G Infrastructure and Access to Internet to Magnify High Purity Quartz Usage

The ever-sprawling broadband networks that use optical fibres are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the global high purity quartz market. Research indicates that the broadband market is likely to grow by more than 5% by the end of 2030. Demand for high-speed internet, as nature of work and entertainment changes, is expected to fuel usage of HPQ as cladding material for keeping transmission lines intact for longer duration.

The rollout of 5G networks and 5G-capable devices will give this market a definitive boost as it will aid the semiconductors industry and broadband service market. The two-pronged effect is most likely to be the key driver for the global high purity quartz market.

Cleaner Energy Mixes and High Electronic Production Keep Asia Pacific at the Forefront

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period as this region is undergoing significant changes in terms of infrastructure. Economies such as India and China are not only making a change in their energy mix but are also home to several manufacturing units. For instance, as the Government of India has been promoting solar energy, which is expected to drive the uptake of solar PV cells. This in turn is expected to raise demand for HPQ in the coming years. As for China, it continues to be a hub for electronics production, which makes it a big user of high purity quartz. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 70% of total semiconductor sales. Growing demand for smartphones, wireless communication infrastructure, computers and network hardware are the key factors stimulating this regional market, states Fairfield Market Research.

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Key Players Embrace Greener Technologies to Stay Ahead

Presently, the global high purity quartz market is dominated by Quartz Corp. and Sibelco. Together, the two giants account for more than 80% of the market, making the competitive landscape oligopolistic. However, each player is looking at investing in greener technologies that are environment-friendly thereby creating a disruption and forcing others to follow.

Key players in the global high purity quartz market are focusing on the growth of their business by presenting purified, effective and advanced high purity products for numerous end-user applications. They are also expanding their brand by collaborating with regional players of the market in order to generate higher revenues and increase their presence.

The other key players operating in the global high purity quartz market are, Russian Quartz LLC, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd, High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd and Creswick Quartz.

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA 1 (844) 3829746 (Toll free)

Email: mail@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419764/Fairfield_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fairfield Market Research