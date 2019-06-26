Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market to Reach US$623.03 Mn by 2025, Predicts QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research recently released a report on high-frequency x-ray generators market, which delivers key insights and provides an analysis of competitiveness in the market. The new report, titled "Global High Frequency X-Ray Generators Market Research Report 2019", presents an in-depth overview of the growth opportunities in the high-frequency x-ray generators market. The report contains 161 pages that shed light on the current and future market scenario, as well as upcoming trends and opportunities, profitability, pricing, and revenue growth.

The report states that the global high-frequency x-ray generators market will grow US$623.03 mn by 2025 from US$427.16 mn in the year 2018. The market is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.

Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing adoption of high-frequency x-ray generators in broad applications such as treatment of malignant cancer cells, in-stent placements, and identification of blocked arteries are the factors that are likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing preference of physicians towards x-ray imaging equipment is responsible for the development of the market. The benefits such as generation of rays with high penetration rates that helps to obtain clear images for accurate diagnosis are other factors that augment the market growth.

In addition, advent of technological innovations such as the presence of carbon nanotubes, which facilitate accurate diagnosis will help the market to thrive. Moreover, the increasing number of research and development activities to enhance the current capabilities of x-ray machines is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market: Segment Analysis

The global high-frequency x-ray generators market is segmented into applications and product type. The application segment includes medical use, industrial use, and others. The medical sectors will grab significant market share in the coming years. The product type segment includes portable x-ray generator and stationary x-ray generator. Stationary x-ray generator segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to the presence of a large number of patients that requires long-term treatment.

Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the high-frequency x-ray generators market because of the growing preference of physicians towards the procedures of radiographic diagnostic due to patient safety associated with these procedures. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the market for x-ray generators due to stringent government regulations for patient safety. Asia Pacific is also estimated to grow at a promising rate due to increasing research and development activities in this region.

Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market: Leading Manufacturers

The key players operating in the global high-frequency x-ray generators market are Innomed Medical, Spellman, Josef Betschart, CPI, DMS/Apelem, COMET Group, EcoRay, Siemens, Landwind, GE, Teledyne ICM, Philips, Control-X Medical, Sedecal, Nanning Yiju, Aerosino, Gulmay, Poskom, and DRGEM.

Global High-Frequency X-Ray Generators Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies are adopting strategies such as new product development, innovation of technologies, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to attain a higher position in the market. The research report provides you details pertaining to SWOT analysis, Porters five force model, and PESTEL analysis of these companies for making the right business decisions.

