Global Hematological Malignancies Testing Market to Reach $4.60 Billion by 2025

FREMONT, California, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Hematological Malignancies Testing Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025", the global hematological malignancies testing market was valued at $1.75 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over $4.60 billion by 2025. The global hematological malignancies testing market is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period 2019-2025, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the global molecular diagnostics market.

Deemed as one of the most transformative and dynamic areas of molecular diagnostics, hematologic malignancies testing has initiated advancements in research and treatment. These advancements have been continuously revolutionizing healthcare across a broad continuum of blood cancer diseases. Molecular diagnostics can be described as diagnostic tests that aid in the assessment of a person's health at a molecular level through the detection and measurement of specific genetic signatures in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) or the proteins they express. Molecular diagnostics work to identify variations in genes, RNAs, and proteins that highlight the predisposition of a specific person to have a disease, whether they have a disease, or whether and how a certain treatment option is likely to be effective for the specific disease.

The molecular discovery of disease-causing genes in blood cancers has led to the global phenomenon known as precision diagnostics in hematologic malignancies. By understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms of diseases and genetic composition and regulation in humans, molecular diagnostics have empowered physicians to move away from broadly classifying patients according to diseases, shifting toward individualized treatment, with adoption of specialized kits, and services aimed at early screening of disease.

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor in the hematological malignancies testing market and contributed approximately 46.30% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 and continue to dominate the global market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 28.0% to the global market.

Research Highlights:

During the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, the number of Lymphoma cases is expected to witness a high growth. However, the hematological malignancies testing market for leukemia is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories is currently the largest shareholder in the global hematological malignancies testing market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive product portfolio, led by dedicated kits.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global hematological malignancies testing market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global hematological malignancies testing market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape and industry insights chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire hematological malignancies testing market from 2018 to 2025.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, ArcherDX, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, ASURAGEN, INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Invitae Corporation, ICON plc, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the hematologic malignancies testing market for 2019 and what is the value projected for the market by 2025?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hematological malignancies testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global hematological malignancies testing market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for hematologic malignancies testing?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments on the basis of:

Product, including services and kits



Disease, including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndromes



Technology, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, and other technologies



End user, including specialty clinics and hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, research institutions



Region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

, , , Rest-of-the-World (ROW) Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global hematological malignancies testing market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum blood cancer testing? How are these gaps being tackled?

