Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR in the Post-Pandemic Period Due to Significant Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region [260-Pages] | Described by Research Dive

The global heavy-duty trucks market is expected to grow primarily due to growing demand for event management business. Above 500HP sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global heavy-duty trucks market is expected to register a revenue of $538.2 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Heavy-Duty Trucks Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Class : class 7 and class 8

Adoption of cutting-edge technologies and growing use of class 8 trucks by the mining industry is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 Adoption of cutting-edge technologies and growing use of class 8 trucks by the mining industry is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Horsepower : below 300HP, 300HP-400HP, 400HP-500HP, and above 500HP

Growing demand for heavy-duty trucks having horsepower of more than 500HP due to the vehicles' remarkable load-carrying capacities and range of terrain compatibility is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Highest market share in 2021 Growing demand for heavy-duty trucks having horsepower of more than 500HP due to the vehicles' remarkable load-carrying capacities and range of terrain compatibility is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Fuel Type : diesel, gasoline, natural gas, biofuels, electricity, and hydrogen

Growing preference for diesel heavy-duty trucks due to the ability of their engines to perform better than gas engines in tough terrains is anticipated to push the market forward.

Most profitable in 2021 Growing preference for diesel heavy-duty trucks due to the ability of their engines to perform better than gas engines in tough terrains is anticipated to push the market forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

Rapid urbanization, population growth, and the expansion of e-commerce sector are predicted to be the main factors that will help to augment the growth rate of the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market

Rise in demand for event management business is expected to become the primary growth driver of the heavy-duty trucks market in the forecast period. Additionally, increase in use of technological advancements is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, high cost of heavy-duty trucks might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Development of hybrid and electric heavy-duty trucks is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of GPS tracking and ADAs features is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The heavy-duty trucks market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Almost all heavy-duty truck manufacturing companies were shut down due to the lockdowns which disrupted the production cycles of these companies. Moreover, travel restrictions across the globe led to shortage of labour which impacted the manufacturing further. These factors brought down the market growth rate down in the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market

The major players of the market include

Daimler

Ford Motor Company

Kenworth

Dongfeng

Freightliner

Navistar

Eicher Motors Limited

General Motors

Nissan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in August 2021, Volvo Trucks, one of the largest truck companies globally, announced the acquisition of JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a leading truck manufacturer. This acquisition is expected to boost the market share of Volvo Trucks substantially and consolidate its lead in the market.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Heavy-Duty Trucks Market:

