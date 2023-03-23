Global Healthcare Staffing Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Estimated Timeframe 2022-2031 | Defined by Research Dive

The global healthcare staffing market is predicted to see striking growth by 2031, owing to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases among people worldwide. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be dominant

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast Analysis

As per the most recent report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare staffing market is envisioned to garner $89,763.9 million in revenue and rise at a CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Healthcare Staffing Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Type: allied healthcare staffing, per diem nurse staffing, travel nursing, and locum tenens staffing

End-User: hospitals, clinics, clients, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Healthcare Staffing Market Click Here!

Segment Sub-Segment (Highest CAGR/Revenue during 2022-2031) Type Allied Healthcare Staffing – Dominant market share in 2021 in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a wide range of illnesses and medical disorders which is expected to foster the growth of this sub-segment. Hospitals End-user Hospitals – Dominant market share in 2021 North America Region North America – To hold largest market share by 2031 Sub-Segment

Dynamics of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market

The growing need for flexible staffing services worldwide due to the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases among the aged population is predicted to propel the growth of the market throughout the analysis period. Moreover, the increased number of both government and private hospitals, long-term care centers, and other types of medical facilities all across the globe are expected to create wide growth opportunities during the forecast timeframe. However, the increasing use of AI and robots in the healthcare industry may impede the growth of the market over the estimated period.

In addition, the advancement in technology and the rising various aliments are expected to help the healthcare staffing market to register substantial growth during the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Healthcare Staffing Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the healthcare staffing market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of patients and the growing demand for physicians and healthcare providers during the pandemic. Moreover, the increased hiring of healthcare staff by the government and hospitals to provide virtual assistance to people as they were unable to visit hospitals due to lockdowns and existing risk of infection has inclined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Staffing Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Global Market

The major players of the healthcare staffing market include

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

Maxim Healthcare Group

Teamhealth

CHG Management, Inc.

Adecco Group

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Locumtenens.Com

AMN Healthcare

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry. For instance, in November 2022, Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, announced its acquisition of H.I.G Capital, a leading global alternative assets investment firm. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to help hospitals and health systems by providing necessary life-saving medical care facilities, especially for rural communities and the rapidly increasing geriatric population worldwide.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

Request Customization of Healthcare Staffing Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

More about Healthcare Staffing Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size was $55,640.00 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0%, by generating a revenue of $106,825.10 million by 2031: Grab an PDF Sample

The Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size was $2,643.50 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.4%, by generating a revenue of $4,724.80 million by 2031: Request PDF Sample

The Global Ambulance Services Market Size was $40,625 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.9%, generating a revenue of $94,204.9 million by 2031: Access to PDF Sample

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive