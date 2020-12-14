Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period - says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global healthcare service robots market was estimated to be US$ 512.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3091.18 million by 2028.

Healthcare service robots have been a notable addition to the technological tools used across the healthcare sector. The advancements in the features of the robots and their operating capacities, the number of potential applications for the healthcare service robots market offerings have also grown. These factors have led medical facilities to invest on market products for dedicated applications or for their comprehensive usage.

The current outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to a demand for disinfection and faster operations of medical infrastructure on the global scale. Since the footfall in hospitals and other healthcare facilities has been observed to rise on a significant scale, governing authorities have had to look for technological solutions that would help in strengthening the overall infrastructure for better care provision.

The healthcare service robots market participants have been quick to understand the potential for disinfection robots and have either added related features in their offerings or have developed new products for the specific requirements of the wide range of end users.

North America was observed to hold the highest healthcare service robots market share in the market for the year of 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the growing awareness regarding market offerings along with favorable initiatives from public and private organizations related to public health.

Some of the players operating in the healthcare service robots market are Akara Robotics Ltd., Corvus Robotics, Inc., Double Robotics, Inc., Expper Technologies, Inc., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Nevoa Inc., ROBOTLAB Inc., Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd, Savioke, Service Robots, SoftBank Robotics Europe – SAS, ST Engineering Aethon, Inc., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., Universal Robots, UVD ROBOTS, and Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., among others.

