Global Healthcare Gamification Market Expected to Surpass $9,040.9 Million and Grow at 11.0% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [230-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

The global healthcare gamification market is expected to grow by 2031 due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. The casual game sub-segment is expected to be highly dominant. Market in the Asia-Pacific region to flourish immensely.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Healthcare Gamification Market by Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, and Casual Games), Application (Education, Therapeutic, and Prevention), End Use (Consumer Based and Enterprise Based), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031."

According to the report, the global healthcare gamification market is predicted to register a revenue of $9,040.9 million by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: A global increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based gamification solutions is predicted to boost the healthcare gamification market in the forecast period. Additionally, advantages provided by healthcare gamification apps like direct communication with physicians and other medical professionals are expected to drive the market forward.

Opportunities: Increasing use of gamification for medication & chronic illness management, well-being & fitness, physiotherapy, etc. is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Along with this, technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence are expected to propel the market forward.

Restraints: According to market analysts, undesired outcomes as a result of the poor design of healthcare apps, however, may become a challenge in the growth trajectory of the healthcare gamification market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The healthcare gamification market faced a moderate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The market faced a huge decline in the growth rate due to the import-export restrictions put in place by various countries to curb the spread of the virus. Additionally, both hardware and software companies faced numerous challenges during the pandemic years. However, at the same time, there was an overall increase in the demand for healthcare gamification apps and other devices like smartwatches. This factor helped the market to grow during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the healthcare gamification market into a few segments based on game type, application, end-use industry, and regional analysis.

By game type, the casual game sub-segment of the healthcare gamification market is anticipated to have a dominating market share by 2031. Increasing acceptance among youngsters and the working population for casual games is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

By application, the prevention applications sub-segment had a huge market share in 2021 and is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate by 2031. The growing use of preventive healthcare games by patients and doctors to track and manage prescriptions is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the enterprise-based sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate by 2031. Growing awareness of employees' general health, which has a direct impact on their productivity and efficiency, is projected to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

By regional analysis, the healthcare gamification market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the most profitable in the forecast period. Widespread adoption of customer-based and enterprise-based solutions in various countries of this region is estimated to help the market grow substantially.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players are

Nike

Microsoft

Akili Interactive labs

Ayogo Health

EveryMove

Mango Health

Fitbit

Hubbub Health

JawBone

Bunchball

These players are building several strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth.

For example, in July 2020, Brainlab, a digital health company, announced that it had signed an acquisition agreement with Level Ex, a video game developing company. This acquisition is predicted to help the acquiring company i.e., Brainlab to increase its presence in the market in the coming period.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including financial performance of the global market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Healthcare Gamification Market:

SOURCE Research Dive