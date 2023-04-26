Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Expected to Make a Strong Come Back After the Pandemic with a Stunning CAGR of 17.4% over the Forecast Period 2022-2031 [260-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global healthcare biometrics market is predicted to observe striking growth by 2031, due to the increasing technological advancements in biometrics devices. The North America region held the largest market share in 2021.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare biometrics market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $24,942.7 million and grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.4% over the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Healthcare Biometrics Market

The report has divided the healthcare biometrics market into the following segments:

Technology: fingerprint recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, vein recognition, iris recognition, hand recognition, and others

fingerprint recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, vein recognition, iris recognition, hand recognition, and others Fingerprint Recognition – Predicted to have the fastest growth by 2031

The increasing popularity of fingerprint identification across various industries due to its higher reliability, ease of access, and safeguarding of patient data and information is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Application: medical record and data center security, patient identification and tracking, care provider authentication, home/remote patient monitoring, and others

Medical Record and Data Center Security – Held the highest market share in 2021

The rapid digital transformation of several healthcare companies has increased the transfer of their client's data in the cloud using biometric fingerprint screening as a method of identification which is expected to propel the growth of the sub-segment further.

The rapid digital transformation of several healthcare companies has increased the transfer of their client's data in the cloud using biometric fingerprint screening as a method of identification which is expected to propel the growth of the sub-segment further.

End-User: hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, and healthcare institutions

hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, and healthcare institutions Hospitals – Held the biggest market share in 2021

The increasing use of biometrics in hospitals for employee and patient identification, improving workflow, reducing duplication, and many other beneficial advantages is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

, , , and LAMEA North America – Held the dominant market share in 2021

The expanding acceptance of healthcare of biometrics among the main medical specialties by hospitals, research labs, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations across the region is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Dynamics of the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market

The rising technological advancements in biometric devices such as combined facial and iris recognition are expected to bolster the growth of the healthcare biometrics market over the estimated period. Besides, the increasing introduction of new low-cost products and the growing capabilities of biometrics security solutions at webcasting, various conference laboratories, electronic newsletters, and many more are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the high cost of healthcare biometrics may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rising adoption of contactless biometric authentication across the healthcare industry to control data breaches and medical identity theft is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market in the coming period. Additionally, the increasing popularity of biometrics due to its capacity to integrate cloud technology with healthcare services, and cost-effectiveness is expected to augment the market growth over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market

The rise of the novel coronavirus has brought several uncertainties across various businesses. It has also had an adverse impact on the healthcare biometrics market. This is mainly due to the disruptions in the supply chain, the shutdown of many manufacturing plants, and economic slowdown across various nations. However, the increased switch from touch-based biometric authentication to touchless biometric authentication technologies across various businesses and the rapid adoption of biometric systems for medical screening, early detection of the Covid-19 virus, and public safety monitoring have created wide growth opportunities for the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market

The major players of the market include

3M Cogent Inc.

Bio-Key International

Suprema Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

IDEMIA (Morpho)

Crossmatch Technologies

Imprivata Inc.

NEC CORPORATION

Integrated Biometrics

Zotero

These players are widely working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2022, IDEMIA, a multinational technology company, introduced the new edition of MorphoWave contactless fingerprint terminals to simplify biometric verification. With the help of these contactless fingerprint terminals, users would be able to perform a 3D scan quickly and verify their gestures and four fingerprints.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Healthcare Biometrics Market:

SOURCE Research Dive