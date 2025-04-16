Global Health Innovators recognised with Abu Dhabi Global Health Week Innovation Awards for transformative impact

With a total of 91 submissions received from global and local individuals and institutions, the ADGHW Innovation Awards, sponsored by e& and PureHealth, welcomed entries that address critical health challenges across digital health, pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovations, and medical devices and diagnostics. Winners were selected following a rigorous review process led by a distinguished panel of global health experts, policymakers, and technology leaders.

ADGHW Innovation Awards recipients include:

The Individual Category was awarded to the Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Dr. Ardem Patapoutian from the Scripps Research Institute for discovering novel molecular targets involved in pain perception. His work is unlocking new therapeutic pathways to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, significantly advancing personalised medicine and neuroscience. Runners-up for this category include Hesham A. Abdullah from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) recognised for his impactful oncology research and contributions to healthcare innovation in the region; and Kourosh Lotfi from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for advancing 3D bioprinting technologies for personalised regenerative medicine.

The award ceremony commenced with opening remarks by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, who underscored the award's pivotal role in recognising excellence, fostering innovation, and accelerating progress across the healthcare sector. The event brought together senior government officials, healthcare leaders, and industry partners, including H.E. Dr. Jaleela bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain; H.E. Dr. Mikheil Sarjveladze, Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia; Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth; Dr. Patrick Horber, President, International of Novartis; and Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina.

Commenting on the winners' announcement, H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "We are delighted to honour these trailblazers from around the world. Their achievements show how powerful innovation can be in changing the global health landscape and highlight what's possible when we work together. By celebrating these breakthroughs, we're not only recognising what's been accomplished today, we are also paving the way for a healthier tomorrow for all, where everyone enjoys well-being and a long, healthy life."

Submissions were evaluated based on originality, impact, scalability, and sustainability. The rigorous assessment process was overseen by a panel of esteemed experts in healthcare, digital health, and public policy including Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at DoH; Professor Shafi Ahmed, multi-award-winning surgeon, teacher, futurist, innovator and entrepreneur; John Nosta, president of NostaLab, Lina Shadid, Middle East Health Industries Lead and Zubin Daruwalla, Asia Pacific Health Industries Lead at PwC.

"The ADGHW Innovation Awards exemplify the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in addressing global health challenges with creativity, rigour, and purpose. The diversity and ingenuity of the application submissions highlight Abu Dhabi's role in boosting an ecosystem that drives advancements in healthcare. At PwC, we are proud to support this initiative and contribute to shaping a future where innovation is both encouraged and celebrated," stated Lina Shadid, Middle East Health Industries Lead at PwC.

The diverse group of applicants underscores ADGHW's pivotal role in enhancing international collaboration and demonstrates Abu Dhabi's commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem that drives advancement of the global health sector.

In a first for the awards, an AI assistant was also integrated into the review process, supporting the jury by surfacing patterns, providing comparative insights, and complementing human expertise during deliberations. This hybrid model reflects ADGHW's commitment to harnessing the potential of emerging technologies to drive fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the evaluation of innovative ideas.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.' It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

