Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market to Witness 12% Growth during 2022 - 2030

PUNE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handheld ultrasound equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030), according to the new report published by Absolute Markets Insights. The growth of the global handheld ultrasound equipment market is driven by a rising demand for smaller and smarter tools for diagnosis wherein the healthcare providers can conduct the examinations and undertake decisions more quickly.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Offering, Operating System, Clinical Area, End Users Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 – 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Butterfly Network, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., DGH Technology Inc., FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray DS USA, Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Vave Health, Inc. and other market participants Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an upsurge in the demand for handheld ultrasound equipment globally. The demand for handheld ultrasound equipment is being driven by the need to screen and monitor the functionality of key organs such as lungs and heart of COVID-19 patients, as well as limiting the exposure of frontline employees to infection during treatment. With advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence being incorporated, physicians and frontline health workers are increasingly adopting handheld ultrasound devices, which provides for a quicker assessment of the disease's pulmonary symptoms. The device also aids in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the need to relocate patients and equipment during therapy. Moreover as these devices deliver images wirelessly and directly to the physician's devices, the treatments of patients have paced up considerably. For instance, according to physicians on the front lines, Philips Lumify point-of-care ultrasonography has become a crucial tool in the global response to COVID-19, as tablet-based ultrasound solution has been assisting doctors in the Emergency Department (ED) and Intensive Treatment Unit (ICU) in making faster, more refined care decisions, as well as reducing the chance of COVID-19 spreading within their departments. Hence, the growing adoption of handheld ultrasound devices across healthcare professionals showcases positive growth prospects for global handheld ultrasound equipment market over the period of next eight years.

By Offering

The responsibilities of physicians to assess patients in clinics and hospitals that are frequently overcrowded are becoming increasingly challenging and complex as the number of patients in each hospitals are growing. Moreover, standard ultrasound equipment occupy too much area and are expensive. The aforementioned factors have substantially contributed towards the demand for handheld ultrasound devices in the last few years, thereby driving the growth of handheld ultrasound equipment market. Moreover with the rise in advanced technologies and features in the handheld devices, hospitals and diagnostics centres are heavily investing into these devices for efficient operations and treatments. Manufacturers are continuously upgrading their devices to provide better efficiency and technologies to assist physicians and doctors in multiple ways by increasing the quality of service and providing high-quality imaging. For instance, in March 2021, GE Healthcare launched their wireless portable ultrasound battery powered device for conducting diagnostic ultrasound imaging and fluid flow analysis.

By Operating System

Physicians and healthcare workers are looking forward to adopt wireless and compatible handheld ultrasound devices to improve their patient care and treatments. Handheld ultrasound equipment market participants are introducing new handheld ultrasound devices which are small enough to carry around in pockets and produce images through their apps. For instance, Clarius offers a multipurpose scanner for full body imaging with various portable devices. These devices are wireless and app based which provide fast imaging of lungs and abdomen through virtual arrays of quick scans of the heart. Moreover as Android has been prevalent for a long time, a large population of physicians are able to access these apps for faster communication. However, iOS is gaining popularity in the global handheld ultrasound equipment market as increasing number of people are opting for iOS operating systems. The data can be shared through intuitive share function on iOS to easily send information and images to other apps and, on other devices, such as cloud storage and other health monitoring apps.

By Clinical Area

Handheld ultrasound devices are widely being used for various clinical areas globally. With the advancements in these devices such as precision imaging and wireless data transfer has led to an increased demand for these devices globally, thereby fuelling the growth of handheld ultrasound equipment market. The use of ultrasound has gradually expanded over radiology, cardiology and women's health moving over to primary and acute care as well. For instance, handheld ultrasound devices are now widely being used to diagnose lung illnesses such as pleural effusion, pulmonary oedema, and pneumothorax is becoming more common. Moreover, ultrasound devices are becoming an integral part of emergency medicine to obtain real-time clinical data, increase patient safety, and reduce complications.

By End Users

Diagnostic imaging centres are extensively investing towards procurement of handheld ultrasound devices as they are portable and provide high quality images. Diagnostics centres are heavily relying on these hand-held devices as they provide results within shorter time and enable to gather information during the first stage of the physical examination. Rapid advancement of technology and handheld ultrasound devices has resulted in the miniaturisation of ultrasound equipment in the form of tablet- or smartphone-sized ultrasound equipment, which is anticipated to boost the growth of handheld ultrasound equipment market over the forecast period.

By Region,

Asia Pacific in the global handheld ultrasound equipment market is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Over the last few years, handheld ultrasound equipment have witnessed huge demand across developing countries due to their advanced scanning technologies. Manufacturers are highly investing into technological innovation and development to launch to new products, expand their product portfolio and cater to the changing need of the end users. This has encouraged a wide range of emergency medicine physicians and primary care physicians to adopt handheld ultrasound devices for greater results. Moreover, government and healthcare organizations are working on providing affordable ultrasound devices for primary care for effective diagnostics and to ensure better access to medical imaging.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market

By Offering

Devices



Accessories



Battery





Charger





Others



Services

By Operating System

Android



IOS



Others

By Clinical Area

Cardiology



Urology



Women's Health



Emergency Medicine



Lung



Orthopedic



Primary care



Others

By End Users

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

