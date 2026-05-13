Global Guardian Announces Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to Expand Global Medical Network

This collaboration integrates an elite security infrastructure with world-renowned medical experts to provide a comprehensive global protection platform

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, a leader in global security and duty of care solutions, today announced a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, a globally recognized healthcare leader, to provide travelers worldwide with coordinated access to medical and security support through the Cleveland Clinic Global MedConnect program.

Cleveland Clinic Global MedConnect extends access to trusted medical guidance and coordinated care beyond traditional healthcare settings, allowing travelers to connect with experienced physicians from any location.

"By unifying Global Guardian's security infrastructure and Cleveland Clinic's medical expertise, we have eliminated the silos that often hinder emergency response," said Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian. "This partnership significantly strengthens our platform and provides our clients with a level of medical support that raises the standard for global duty of care."

Through Global MedConnect, Global Guardian clients gain real-time access to Cleveland Clinic physicians and clinical expertise, alongside Global Guardian's 24/7/365 operations center and global response infrastructure. The operations center integrates physician-led medical consultation, specialty care coordination and security-backed crisis management into a single, seamless support framework for international travelers.

"At Cleveland Clinic, our mission is to provide the highest quality care to patients, wherever they are," said Tommaso Falcone, M.D., Executive Vice President and President, International and Emerging Markets, Cleveland Clinic. "Through Global MedConnect, we are extending access to Cleveland Clinic's physicians and clinical expertise beyond our walls—ensuring travelers can receive trusted medical guidance and coordinated care when they need it."

As part of the collaboration, Global Guardian supports Global MedConnect members with 24/7 security-backed assistance, proactive health and safety alerts, destination-specific intelligence and coordinated crisis response. Services include real-time medical consultation, logistical support, global air and ground evacuation coordination and tailored safety protocols—intended to address health and security risks together.

About Global Guardian

Global Guardian, based in McLean, VA, is a global security firm that protects and delivers employees and families from political, environmental, and bad actor threats worldwide. Known for its operational excellence, outcome-oriented approach, hyper responsiveness, and breadth of services, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of travel, medical, and corporate security solutions. Capabilities include 24/7 support from its Global Security Operations Center, personnel-based and executive protection, medical support and transport, travel intelligence, and emergency response in over 145 countries. Led by experts from military operations, special forces, intelligence, and federal law enforcement, Global Guardian provides innovative, cost-effective solutions to safeguard people and business operations around the globe.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic's 82,600 employees worldwide are more than 5,786 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,700 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,728-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 280 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2024, there were 15.7 million outpatient encounters, 333,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 320,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 112 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at x.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources are available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

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