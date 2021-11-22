Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Foreseen to Hit $66,419.9 Million, Growing at 10.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [175 Pages] By Research Dive

Growing demand for healthy food across the globe is fueling the global greenhouse horticulture market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The North America market is likely to lead the market in the near future.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Others), Type (Plastic Greenhouse and Glass Greenhouse), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is expected to garner $66,419.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.



Request to Download Sample Report of Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented based on type, product type, and region.

The plastic greenhouse horticulture sub-segment of the type segment is anticipated to lead the market by garnering a revenue of $50,890.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because plastic greenhouses are easy to handle, can maintain the perfect temperature vital for plant growth, and protect the plants efficiently from external hazards .





in the estimated period. . The fruits & vegetables sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market and surpass $37,354.3 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rise in the adoption of greenhouse horticulture for growing fruits & vegetables as greenhouse safeguards the plants from heavily blowing winds and rodents, and also maintains appropriate temperature needed for the growth of plants.



The Greenhouse Horticulture Market to Obverse Widespread Growth with the Rising Demand for Food Worldwide – Analyst Review by Research Dive





Among region, the North America market is projected to observe speedy growth with a CAGR of 10.6% in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the growing demand for regional, pesticide-free products, and surge in the demand for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) yields.

Market Dynamics

The key factors fueling the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market are a significant rise in the worldwide population and growth in the demand for locally grown, fresh, and healthy food. In addition, increasing implementation of cutting-edge technologies like climate control software, automated irrigation systems, and pH sensors for pest management and prevention of infections are expected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, dearth of awareness amongst farmers about greenhouse horticulture practices and high costs involved in the set-up and operation of greenhouse horticulture technique are projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market in 2020. In the pandemic period, the implementation of lockdown restrictions have significantly halted the adoption of greenhouse horticulture techniques due to dearth in the availability of skilled labors. The stoppage of transportation during the lockdown period has greatly disrupted the supply chains of the agriculture market across the globe, which is hampering the market growth.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting on Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Top 10 Players of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Industry Are –

Poly-Tex, Inc. Richel Group Rough Brothers, Inc. Certhon Luiten Greenhouses Europrogress Sotrafa Netafim Dalsem Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.

- Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in December 2020, Clover, a foremost agri-tech startup, launched free agronomy services with an aim to fortify the greenhouse farming practices with the best advisory.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Greenhouse Horticulture Market:

Related Trending Topics:

1. Waste Management Market: Government Regulations on Effective Waste Disposal to Surge the Market Growth - Request FREE Sample





2. Advanced Materials Market: Higher manufacturing costs and tedious production process are the restraints for the global market - Request FREE Sample





3. Mass Transfer Equipment Market: High costs of technologies are anticipated to restrain the of global mass transfer equipment market growth - Request FREE Sample



About Research Dive



Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive