Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market Flourishes with Increasing Crop Production - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Grain Silos And Storage System Global Market Report 2023, the global grain silos and storage system market is set to flourish, with a projected increase from $1.50 billion in 2022 to $1.61 billion in 2023, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The grain silos and storage system market's upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching an impressive $2.01 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7%. The rising trend in crop production stands as a key driver for the grain silos and storage systems market.

Grain Silos And Storage System Market Driver – Rise In Crop Production

As agricultural productivity soars, the demand for efficient storage solutions to safeguard and manage larger grain volumes becomes imperative. Grain silos emerge as crucial components, providing protection against spoilage, pests, and adverse weather conditions. They ensure that surplus harvests can be stored securely for extended periods. For instance, the International Grains Council's May 2023 report forecasts a global grain production of 2.294 billion metric tons for the 2023-24 season, up from 2.254 billion tons in the previous season and a record-setting 2.293 billion tons in 2021-22.

Market Trend – Smart Grain Monitoring System

Growing awareness of food security and the imperative to minimize post-harvest losses have driven the adoption of grain silos and storage facilities worldwide. Providers in the grain silos and storage system market are focusing on smart grain monitoring systems to enhance product efficiencies. These systems offer real-time readings and alerts, empowering farmers to address issues promptly and prevent grain spoilage and losses. A notable example is TeleSense, a US-based company that launched the user-friendly Cellular SensorSpear for monitoring and protecting post-harvest grain.

Grain Silos And Storage System Market Segmentation

The global grain silos and storage system market is thoughtfully segmented into four key categories:

By Silo Type: Flat Bottom Silos, Hopper Silos, Grain Bins, Other Silo Types By Commodity Type: Rice, Maize, Wheat, Soybean, Sunflower, Other Commodity Types By Product Type: Steel Silos, Metal Silos By Applications: Agriculture, Commerce

Asia Pacific Leads Grain Silos And Storage System Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the grain silos and storage systems market, accounting for 38.4% of the global grain silos and storage system market in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and other regions. Looking ahead, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are anticipated to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively, from 2022 to 2027.

The grain silos and storage system global market report 2023 not only offers a panoramic view of market trends but also provides actionable insights for players eager to shape the future of agricultural storage. By utilizing the strategies and market intelligence presented herein, industry participants can position themselves as key contributors to the global grain silos and storage system market's remarkable journey.

For industry leaders and newcomers alike, the Grain Silos and Storage System Global Market Report 2023 serves as a compass, guiding them towards innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and strategic collaborations.

