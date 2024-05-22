Global General Surgery Devices Market Size to Worth USD 30.33 Bn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global general surgery devices market size is calculated at USD 16.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 30.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to Coherent Market Insights. This has augmented the demand for advanced surgical technologies aimed at improving surgical outcomes in older patients. General surgery devices help enhance precision, minimize chances of infection and speed up recovery for the aged population undergoing surgical treatments.

Global General Surgery Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.46 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $30.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, By application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Rapid aging of global population

Rise of lifestyle disease and chronic conditions

Growth in minimally invasive surgeries Restraints & Challenges Stringent regulatory approval process

High cost of advanced devices



Market Dynamics:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population are driving the demand for general surgery devices. Additionally, technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures are making surgeries safer and more efficient, further fueling market growth.

Market Trends:

One key trend in the general surgery devices market is the growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgery. Robots assist surgeons in performing complex procedures with greater precision, leading to better patient outcomes. Another trend is the increasing focus on developing surgical devices that are more compact, portable, and user-friendly, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience in operating rooms.

The global general surgery devices market is witnessing a significant rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery instruments. As more and more healthcare providers and patients are becoming aware of the benefits of minimally invasive procedures, the demand for these instruments is on the rise. Minimally invasive surgery offers numerous advantages over traditional open surgery, including shorter recovery times, less scarring, and lower risk of infections. This has led to an increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgery instruments across various surgical specialties such as orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ophthalmology, and neurosurgery.

As a result, the segment of minimally invasive surgery instruments is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, surpassing the disposable surgical supplies segment in terms of market share. Key players in the market are focusing on developing advanced minimally invasive surgery instruments to cater to the growing demand and capitalize on this market opportunity.

Orthopedic surgery is emerging as one of the dominating applications in the global general surgery devices market. The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures, is driving the demand for orthopedic surgery devices and instruments. With the aging population and growing incidences of sports injuries, there is a growing need for advanced orthopedic surgery devices to improve patient outcomes and enhance surgical procedures.

The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global general surgery devices market, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed worldwide. Key players in the market are focusing on introducing innovative orthopedic surgery devices that offer better precision, efficiency, and patient comfort. This market opportunity presents lucrative growth potential for players operating in the orthopedic surgery devices segment.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, the latest surgical vision platform from Olympus Corporation, VISERA ELITEB III, was unveiled to meet the demand for medical professionals doing endoscopic treatment in many fields.

In December 2020, the first 3-row cicular stapler with variable height staples, the EEA circular Stapler with Tri-staple technology was introduced by Medtronic Private Limited.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global General Surgery Devices Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery instruments and the rising popularity of orthopedic surgery.

On the basis of type, the disposable surgical supplies segment is dominating, while the minimally invasive surgery instruments segment is expected to witness significant growth. In terms of application, orthopedic surgery holds a dominant position, with other applications such as cardiology, ophthalmology, and neurosurgery also contributing to market growth. Hospitals are the dominating end-use segment in the market, with North America leading in terms of region.

Key players operating in the global general surgery devices market include Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson Service; Inc., Conmed Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd), B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cadence Inc, Integer Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin Gmbh, and 3M Healthcare. These key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and geographical expansions to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type:

Disposable Surgical Supplies Surgical Non-woven Disposable Surgical Masks Surgical Drapes Surgical Caps Surgical Gowns Examination & Surgical Gloves General Surgery General Surgery Procedural Kits Needles and Syringes Venous Access Catheters

Open Surgery Instrument Retractor Dilator Catheters

Energy-based & Powered Instrument Powered Staplers Drill System

Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments Laparoscope Organ Retractor

Medical Robotics & Computer Assisted Surgery Devices

Adhesion Prevention Products

By Application:

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Wound Care

Audiology

Thoracic Surgery

Urology and Gynecology Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg