Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market By Clinical Indication, Therapies, Clinical Trials and Region (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new generation of therapies based on gamma delta T cells, a special type of immune cell, has the potential to cure cancer more effectively and with fewer side effects. T-cell immunotherapies, particularly CAR-T cells, are becoming increasingly popular in the treatment of cancer. These genetically engineered T cells have demonstrated impressive remission rates in individuals who have failed to react to conventional therapy. There is a surge of study focusing on a rare form of T cell among the different solutions developing. Gamma delta T cells make up just around 5% of total T cells in our bodies, yet they play a crucial role in cancer prevention. The ensuing rise in cancer prevalence and cancer immunotherapies have emerged as a popular treatment choice among a variety of treatment alternatives, demonstrating their effectiveness against a wide range of cancers. The development of a number of novel therapeutic techniques and companies adopting advanced technologies that harness multiple parts of the immune system to treat cancer has emerged from advances in knowledge of the dynamic interplay between the immune system and cancer. With these continuous advancements, the global gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market is flourishing globally.

Clinical Indication

In the last ten years, cancer has been amongst the leading causes of death globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there were 10 million deaths in 2020 and the most common cancers were breast cancer with 2.26 million, followed by prostate cancer with 1.41 million and skin cancer with 1.20 million. The T cell subset of gamma delta T cells has the potential to overcome numerous challenges in cancer therapy, particularly for cancers that have no recognized treatment, lack tumor-specific antigens for antibody and CAR-T targeting, or are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The extraordinary effectiveness of modified T cells in the treatment of hematological malignancies has transformed adoptive cell immunotherapy. Furthermore, prostate cancer is also increasing at an alarming rate amongst the male population. The recent developments in the gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market has proven to be effective in eradicating the cancer cells and solid tumors including prostate cancer. As a result, significant efforts are being made to apply this promising technology to the treatment of solid tumor and other cancers with the development of allogeneic medicines.

Therapies

GDXO12 is a non-engineered allogeneic variable delta 1 gamma-delta T cell treatment made from healthy donor blood, a subgroup of T lymphocytes that recognise and respond to dysregulated molecular patterns on cancer cells. The FDA has designated GDX012 as an orphan medication for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is amongst the most common form of cancer across older people. In September 2021, Gamma Delta Therapeutics Ltd. (GDT), a biotechnology firm pioneering the research and development of allogeneic gamma delta T cell treatments for cancer, announced that it has started a first-in-human Phase I clinical study for GDX012 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Such initiatives by leading players is boosting the growth of global gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market.

Clinical Trials

Various pre-clinical biotechnology companies are working on gamma-delta T-cell therapies to enhance their results for cancer treatments, which is fueling the growth of global gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market. Companies are looking forward to enhance their gamma delta T cell cancer therapy offering by collaborating. For instance, In October 2021, Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its proprietary DIAMOND artificial intelligence (AI) platform to improve drug discovery and development with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announced a strategic partnership with Gemelli Teaching Hospital IRCCS to speed up the analysis of the company's first allogeneic CAR-T clinical trial.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the global gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market over the forecast period. Each year, Asia Pacific is responsible to half of the world's new cancer cases, and cancer-related fatalities in Asia are anticipated to rise by 36% by 2030. Prostate cancer is becoming one of the major male cancers in various Asian countries, while Asia Pacific has the world's highest prevalence of liver and stomach cancers. Thus, in order to reduce these numbers, government organizations and healthcare institutions are investing heavily into cancer therapies. Moreover the leading players in the market are investing into continuous research and development for gamma delta T cell cancer therapy since they have witnessed an encouraging response and positive results. A number of preclinical studies have been initiated by researchers for exploiting the role of gamma delta T cell cancer therapy in various types of cancer. Thus similar investments towards these advancements showcases potential growth opportunities for global gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market over the period of next eight years.

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Clinical Indication, Therapies, Clinical Trials Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 – 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled Acepodia, Adicet Bio, AVM Biotechnology, Gadeta Therapeutics, GammaDelta Therapeutics, IN8bio, Kiromic Biopharma, Lava Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, TC Biopharm and other market participants Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market:

By Clinical Indication

Solid Tumor



Hematological Cancer



Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma



Multiple Myeloma



Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Melanoma



Pancreatic Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Colorectal Cancer



Others

By Therapies

ADI-001



LAVA-051



INB-200



TCB002



INB-100



GDX012



AVM0703



Others

By Clinical Trials

Research



Preclinical



Phase-I



Phase-II/III

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries ( Denmark , Finland , Iceland , Sweden , Norway ), Benelux Union ( Belgium , The Netherlands , Luxembourg ), Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia ( Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia , Singapore , Rest of Southeast Asia ), Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

